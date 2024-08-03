Air defense forces shot down 24 drones during the Russian night attack on Ukraine
Ukraine
Air defense forces shot down 24 drones during the Russian night attack on Ukraine

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
dron
On the night of August 3, the aggressor country Russia again attacked peaceful Ukrainian towns and villages with missiles and dozens of attack drones, most of which were destroyed.

  • Air defense forces shot down 24 attack UAVs of the "Shahed" type during the attack of the Russian Federation.
  • The Russian army struck the suburbs of Kharkiv, as well as infrastructure facilities in the Vinnytsia region.
  • Local authorities urge residents to be cautious, stay in shelters and follow safety instructions.

What is known about the Russian attack on Ukraine on August 3

According to the press service of the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the Russian invaders hit Ukraine with two S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles from the occupied territory of Donetsk region, as well as two Kh-31P anti-radar missiles from the airspace over the Black Sea.

In addition, the enemy used 29 attack UAVs of the "Shahed" type for an air attack from the directions: Cape Chauda — Crimea, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Kursk — Russian Federation.

Mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, anti-aircraft missile troops and EW units of the Air Force were involved in repelling the enemy attack.

As a result of the anti-aircraft battle, 24 attack UAVs of the "Shahed-131/136" type were shot down in the Kherson, Odesa, Mykolaiv, Poltava, Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk, Kyiv, Vinnytsia and Zhytomyr regions. Thanks for the combat work. Together to victory!

Mykola Oleschuk

Mykola Oleschuk

Commander of the Air Force, Lieutenant General

What is known about the situation in the regions of Ukraine

On the morning of August 3, the Russian army struck the suburbs of Kharkiv. This was announced by the mayor of the city Igor Terekhov.

It is also noted that an air alert was not announced in the Kharkiv region.

After receiving information about the explosion, Terekhov called on the city's residents to be careful and stay in shelters.

In addition, it is indicated that at night an enemy drone targeted an infrastructure object in the Vinnytsia region.

Natalya Zabolotna, the first deputy head of Vinnytsia OVA, stated this.

There is a hit to an infrastructure object in the region. The units of the State Emergency Service are working on the spot. Stay in shelter until the alarm goes off! Take care!, she wrote.

