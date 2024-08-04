Air defense forces shot down 5 "martyrs" during the Russian attack on Ukraine
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Air defense forces shot down 5 "martyrs" during the Russian attack on Ukraine

Mykola Oleschuk
Air defense forces shot down 5 "martyrs" during the Russian attack on Ukraine
Читати українською

On the night of August 4, the Russians attacked Ukraine with four missiles and 5 attack drones. Air defense forces shot down all five drones.

Points of attention

  • Air defense forces successfully shot down 5 Shahed-131/136 type drones during the Russian attack on Ukraine.
  • The Russian army launched a missile attack on the Kharkiv and Poltava regions.
  • As a result of an attack by Russian drones in Kherson, Kindiitka and Antonivka, five people were injured with various injuries.
  • Civilians sought medical attention with mine-explosive injuries, including shrapnel wounds and traumatic brain injuries.

The Air Force revealed the details of the Russian attack on Ukraine

As the commander of the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Mykola Oleschuk, reported, on August 4, the forces and means of mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine and the electronic warfare units of the Air Force shot down five drones of the "Shahed-131/136" type.

They were shot down in the Kherson, Dnipropetrovsk, Kirovohrad and Zaporizhia regions.

The area of enemy UAV launches was Primorsko-Akhtarsk (RF).

However, in addition to drones, the enemy attacked Ukraine with missiles. In particular, the enemy struck with two S-300 anti-aircraft missiles in the Kharkiv region, as well as two Kh-59 guided air missiles from the airspace of the Kursk region — in the Poltava region.

The Russian army attacked Kherson and its suburbs with drones

On August 3, five people were injured in Kherson, Kindiyka and Antonivka as a result of attacks by Russian drones with explosives.

In particular, a 37-year-old man was injured in Kindiyka.

A man born in 1986 turned to medics with a mine-explosive injury and a shrapnel wound in his leg. He came under fire in Kindiytsi.

Earlier it became known that a man born in 1984 was brought to the hospital. He was injured as a result of explosives being dropped from a drone in the Dnipro district of the city.

The man previously had a landmine-explosive injury. Doctors are currently examining him.

Two women were also injured in the village of Antonivka in the morning. The 50-year-old victim suffered explosive and craniocerebral injuries and a contusion, and the 74-year-old woman was wounded in the thigh.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Air defense forces shot down all 89 drones and a missile during the massive Russian attack on Ukraine
Mykola Oleschuk
Air defense forces shot down all 89 drones and a missile during the massive Russian attack on Ukraine
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Air defense forces shot down all the "martyrs" during the Russian attack on Ukraine
Mykola Oleschuk
Air defense forces shot down all the "martyrs" during the Russian attack on Ukraine
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Air defense forces shot down 24 drones during the Russian night attack on Ukraine
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
dron

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?