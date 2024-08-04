Air defense forces shot down 5 "martyrs" during the Russian attack on Ukraine

On the night of August 4, the Russians attacked Ukraine with four missiles and 5 attack drones. Air defense forces shot down all five drones.
Points of attention
- Air defense forces successfully shot down 5 Shahed-131/136 type drones during the Russian attack on Ukraine.
- The Russian army launched a missile attack on the Kharkiv and Poltava regions.
- As a result of an attack by Russian drones in Kherson, Kindiitka and Antonivka, five people were injured with various injuries.
- Civilians sought medical attention with mine-explosive injuries, including shrapnel wounds and traumatic brain injuries.
The Air Force revealed the details of the Russian attack on Ukraine
As the commander of the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Mykola Oleschuk, reported, on August 4, the forces and means of mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine and the electronic warfare units of the Air Force shot down five drones of the "Shahed-131/136" type.
They were shot down in the Kherson, Dnipropetrovsk, Kirovohrad and Zaporizhia regions.
The area of enemy UAV launches was Primorsko-Akhtarsk (RF).
However, in addition to drones, the enemy attacked Ukraine with missiles. In particular, the enemy struck with two S-300 anti-aircraft missiles in the Kharkiv region, as well as two Kh-59 guided air missiles from the airspace of the Kursk region — in the Poltava region.
The Russian army attacked Kherson and its suburbs with drones
On August 3, five people were injured in Kherson, Kindiyka and Antonivka as a result of attacks by Russian drones with explosives.
In particular, a 37-year-old man was injured in Kindiyka.
Earlier it became known that a man born in 1984 was brought to the hospital. He was injured as a result of explosives being dropped from a drone in the Dnipro district of the city.
The man previously had a landmine-explosive injury. Doctors are currently examining him.
Two women were also injured in the village of Antonivka in the morning. The 50-year-old victim suffered explosive and craniocerebral injuries and a contusion, and the 74-year-old woman was wounded in the thigh.
