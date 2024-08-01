Air defense forces shot down all the "martyrs" during the Russian attack on Ukraine
Ukraine
Air defense forces shot down all the "martyrs" during the Russian attack on Ukraine

Mykola Oleschuk
Air defense forces shot down all the "martyrs" during the Russian attack on Ukraine
The Russian army attacked Ukraine with drones and ballistic missiles on the night of August 1. Air defense forces destroyed all Russian drones.

  • The attack took place with the participation of ballistic missiles and attack UAVs of the "Shahed" type.
  • As a result of the attack of the Russian Federation in Kyiv region, people were injured, houses were damaged, but it was possible to avoid casualties among the civilian population.
  • The air force and air defense forces proved to be effective in defending the territory.

The Air Force disclosed the details of the Russian attack on Ukraine

As Air Force Commander Mykola Oleschuk reported, on the night of August 1, the enemy struck with Iskander-M ballistic missiles from the Voronezh region and Crimea, as well as Shahed type UAVs from Cape Chauda (Crimea) and Kursk.

According to the general, seven "Shaheeds" were found and escorted by the radio engineering troops.

All were shot down by anti-aircraft defense in the Kyiv, Poltava, Kherson and Dnipropetrovsk regions, Oleschuk added.

What is known about the consequences of the Russian attack on Ukraine on August 1

In the Kyiv region, a man and a woman were injured due to the fall of drone fragments and were hospitalized.

For the second night in a row, the enemy is attacking our area with attack drones. Air defense forces worked in the region. All enemy targets are shot down. There were no hits to residential or critical infrastructure objects. Unfortunately, as a result of falling fragments of downed drones, two people were injured, - said the head of Kyiv OVA Ruslan Kravchenko.

It also became known that 2 private houses in one of the settlements of the region were damaged - their roofs were broken, facades were cut, windows and doors were broken.

Operational groups are working at the places where the debris fell, Kravchenko concluded.

