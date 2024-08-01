Air defense forces shot down all the "martyrs" during the Russian attack on Ukraine

The Russian army attacked Ukraine with drones and ballistic missiles on the night of August 1. Air defense forces destroyed all Russian drones.
Points of attention
- The attack took place with the participation of ballistic missiles and attack UAVs of the "Shahed" type.
- As a result of the attack of the Russian Federation in Kyiv region, people were injured, houses were damaged, but it was possible to avoid casualties among the civilian population.
- The air force and air defense forces proved to be effective in defending the territory.
The Air Force disclosed the details of the Russian attack on Ukraine
As Air Force Commander Mykola Oleschuk reported, on the night of August 1, the enemy struck with Iskander-M ballistic missiles from the Voronezh region and Crimea, as well as Shahed type UAVs from Cape Chauda (Crimea) and Kursk.
According to the general, seven "Shaheeds" were found and escorted by the radio engineering troops.
What is known about the consequences of the Russian attack on Ukraine on August 1
In the Kyiv region, a man and a woman were injured due to the fall of drone fragments and were hospitalized.
It also became known that 2 private houses in one of the settlements of the region were damaged - their roofs were broken, facades were cut, windows and doors were broken.
Operational groups are working at the places where the debris fell, Kravchenko concluded.
