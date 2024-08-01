Air defense forces shot down all the "martyrs" during the Russian attack on Ukraine

The Russian army attacked Ukraine with drones and ballistic missiles on the night of August 1. Air defense forces destroyed all Russian drones.

The Air Force disclosed the details of the Russian attack on Ukraine

As Air Force Commander Mykola Oleschuk reported, on the night of August 1, the enemy struck with Iskander-M ballistic missiles from the Voronezh region and Crimea, as well as Shahed type UAVs from Cape Chauda (Crimea) and Kursk.

According to the general, seven "Shaheeds" were found and escorted by the radio engineering troops.

All were shot down by anti-aircraft defense in the Kyiv, Poltava, Kherson and Dnipropetrovsk regions, Oleschuk added.

What is known about the consequences of the Russian attack on Ukraine on August 1

In the Kyiv region, a man and a woman were injured due to the fall of drone fragments and were hospitalized.

In the Kyiv region, a man and a woman were injured due to the fall of drone fragments and were hospitalized.

For the second night in a row, the enemy is attacking our area with attack drones. Air defense forces worked in the region. All enemy targets are shot down. There were no hits to residential or critical infrastructure objects. Unfortunately, as a result of falling fragments of downed drones, two people were injured, - said the head of Kyiv OVA Ruslan Kravchenko.

It also became known that 2 private houses in one of the settlements of the region were damaged - their roofs were broken, facades were cut, windows and doors were broken.