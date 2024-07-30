Air defense forces destroyed 7 reconnaissance drones of the Russian Federation during the attack on Ukraine

On July 29, Ukrainian defenders destroyed seven reconnaissance drones of the Russian army.

The Air Force has revealed details of downed enemy targets

As noted by the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, among the destroyed UAVs, as of July 30:

3 ZALA drones;

1 "Orlan-10" unmanned aerial vehicle;

1 Supercam UAV.

On the morning of July 30, air defense also destroyed another ZALA unmanned aerial vehicle and "Orlan-10".

We will remind you that the Russian Federation uses reconnaissance unmanned aerial vehicles in the war against Ukraine for reconnaissance and surveillance. UAVs such as ZALA, Orlan-10 and Supercam are used to gather intelligence on the battlefield. They allow the enemy to obtain information about the location of Ukrainian military forces, their movements and infrastructure facilities.

What is known about the Russian attack on Ukraine on July 29

As the commander of the Air Force, Mykola Oleschuk, reported, the enemy launched the KAR X-59/X-69 from the airspace of the occupied part of the Donetsk region.

All ten Shaheds were launched by the invaders to attack Ukraine from Cape Chauda (occupied Crimea).

The general said that anti-aircraft missile units and EW were involved in repelling the air attack. Enemy targets were lost over the territories of three regions, namely:

Dnipropetrovsk,

Khersonska,

and Kirovohradska.