Air defense forces shot down all 89 drones and a missile during the massive Russian attack on Ukraine

On the night of July 31, Russian troops attacked Ukraine with an Kh-59 guided air missile and 89 Shahed-type attack UAVs. Air defense forces destroyed all air targets.

The Air Force has revealed the details of one of the most massive Russian attacks on Ukraine

As Air Force Commander Mykola Oleschuk reported, the enemy attacked with a Kh-59 guided air missile from the occupied Kherson region and 89 "Shahed" type attack UAVs from Yeisk, Seshcha, Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk regions.

The main direction of the attack was Kyiv region.

Photo — t.me/ComAFUA

This is one of the most massive attacks by the "Shahed-131/136" UAVs. The enemy used the same number of "shaheds" on New Year's Eve, January 1, 2024. As then, today Ukrainian air defense withstood and repelled a massive attack by enemy drones, Mykola Oleschuk noted.

Ukrainian air defense successfully repelled the attack: of all 89 Shahed-131/136 drones detected by the Air Force's radar units, all 89 were shot down.

The Kh-59 guided air missile, which the enemy was using to attack the Mykolaiv region, was also shot down.

Mobile fire groups of all the Defense Forces of Ukraine, tactical aviation of the Air Force, army aviation of the Ground Forces, anti-aircraft missile units and EW of the Air Force were involved in the defense.

The Russian Federation carried out the most massive drone attack on Kyiv in 2024

As noted, the Russian Federation directed dozens of drones to the capital. This was the seventh attack on Kyiv by enemy drones in July.

According to the number of UAVs used, it became the most massive for the capital in 2024.

Enemy drones entered Kyiv in waves and from almost all possible directions. More than three dozen drones were destroyed by air defense forces and means in the airspace of the capital and on the approaches. The type of UAV and the exact number will be published in the report of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.