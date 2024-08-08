Russian soldiers attacked a school in Sumy Oblast. Two people died, including a child

On August 8, Russian troops attacked the village of Mogrytsia, Sumy district, with anti-tank missiles. They aimed at the village school.

According to the head of the Sumy regional military administration, Volodymyr Artyukh, among the dead are a brother and sister, 22 and 6 years old, who were in the school yard.

Unfortunately, we have casualties. Just now, after an air raid on the settlement of Mogrytsia, an airstrike was carried out by anti-aircraft missile defense systems, as a result of which two people died, including one child, - reported the head of Sumy OVA.

The occupiers also dropped 56 guided aerial bombs on settlements in four border districts of the Sumy region.

They have two more wounded. At the same time, Artyukh did not specify exactly where.

Sumyshchyna had never known such a quantity in one day. Therefore, the decision was made yesterday in advance: in order to save people's lives, five communities, 23 settlements, from which people must leave, were determined. "Unfortunately, the family of the people who died today refused to leave the endangered settlement yesterday," said the head of the regional administration.

Mandatory evacuation is being carried out in the Sumy region

Mandatory evacuation is being carried out in Sumy Oblast from five communities of Sumy District, about 6,000 civilians.

According to the results of the meeting, the order of the head of the Sumy OVA was signed regarding the implementation of the mandatory evacuation of 23 settlements of 5 communities of the Sumy district:

Krasnopilska

Mykolaivska village

Myropolska

Yunakivskaya

Khotynskaya

First of all, of course, the task is to evacuate families with children. Currently, the places where they will live have been prepared - in the safest places that can be identified and allocated for this category of citizens today, - stressed the head of the OVA, Volodymyr Artyukh.

As reported, the order came into force from the moment of signing.

The head of the OVA added that the situation in the Sumy region remains quite tense, but is controlled by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.