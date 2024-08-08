Russian soldiers attacked a school in Sumy Oblast. Two people died, including a child
On August 8, Russian troops attacked the village of Mogrytsia, Sumy district, with anti-tank missiles. They aimed at the village school.

Points of attention

  • Russian troops attacked a school in the village of Mogrytsia, Sumy district, killing two people, including a child.
  • Mandatory evacuation is currently being carried out from five communities of the Sumy district.
  • The situation in Sumy Oblast remains tense, but under the control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
  • The actions of Russian troops in the Sumy Oblast caused the death of civilians and forced the authorities to introduce mandatory evacuation.

The Russian army killed two people in the Sumy region

According to the head of the Sumy regional military administration, Volodymyr Artyukh, among the dead are a brother and sister, 22 and 6 years old, who were in the school yard.

Unfortunately, we have casualties. Just now, after an air raid on the settlement of Mogrytsia, an airstrike was carried out by anti-aircraft missile defense systems, as a result of which two people died, including one child, - reported the head of Sumy OVA.

The occupiers also dropped 56 guided aerial bombs on settlements in four border districts of the Sumy region.

They have two more wounded. At the same time, Artyukh did not specify exactly where.

Sumyshchyna had never known such a quantity in one day. Therefore, the decision was made yesterday in advance: in order to save people's lives, five communities, 23 settlements, from which people must leave, were determined. "Unfortunately, the family of the people who died today refused to leave the endangered settlement yesterday," said the head of the regional administration.

Mandatory evacuation is being carried out in the Sumy region

Mandatory evacuation is being carried out in Sumy Oblast from five communities of Sumy District, about 6,000 civilians.

According to the results of the meeting, the order of the head of the Sumy OVA was signed regarding the implementation of the mandatory evacuation of 23 settlements of 5 communities of the Sumy district:

  • Krasnopilska

  • Mykolaivska village

  • Myropolska

  • Yunakivskaya

  • Khotynskaya

First of all, of course, the task is to evacuate families with children. Currently, the places where they will live have been prepared - in the safest places that can be identified and allocated for this category of citizens today, - stressed the head of the OVA, Volodymyr Artyukh.

As reported, the order came into force from the moment of signing.

The head of the OVA added that the situation in the Sumy region remains quite tense, but is controlled by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The situation in Sumy Oblast is quite tense. The air alert lasted for more than a day. I thank our Armed Forces, Air Defense Forces, which destroy even ballistic missiles. And a lot of explosions that the residents of Sumy and the region hear today are the work of our air defense. There was no such cover in Sumy Oblast.

