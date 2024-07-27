The Russian army shelled Glukhiv in the Sumy Oblast — a child was killed and many were injured

On July 27, Russian troops shelled Glukhiv, Sumy region, with multiple rocket launchers. 14 people were injured, including six children. One boy died in hospital after being injured.
Russia shelled the Glukhiv — a child died
This was reported at 3:30 p.m. by the Sumy OVA.
The OVA clarified that one woman and a child are in serious condition.
The victims are provided with the necessary medical assistance. The consequences of the attack are being clarified. Emergency and rescue services are working at the scene of the attack.
Later it became known that a 14-year-old boy who was injured as a result of shelling in the center of Glukhiv died in the hospital.
According to the prosecutor's office, apartment buildings and private buildings, an educational institution, a shop, and vehicles were damaged.
A pre-trial investigation is being conducted on the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with intentional murder (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).
What is known about the consequences of shelling by the Russian army in the border regions of Sumy Oblast
According to the representatives of Sumy OVA, the Russian occupiers dropped explosives from drones on the territory of the Yunakiv community.
In addition, Russian war criminals shelled the territory of the community with mortars and artillery. Also in the afternoon, the Znob-Novgorod community was shelled from mortars.
As a result, three people died, and one more was injured.
