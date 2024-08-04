The Russian military damaged critical infrastructure facilities in Sumy Oblast

The Russian military attacked the Sumy region with drones and artillery. As a result of the attack, two critical infrastructure objects were damaged.

Russia shelled Sumy region

As noted, a mortar and an anti-aircraft fire were operating in Myropyll, two buildings were destroyed, tractors, minibuses and a car were damaged.

2 explosions were recorded in the village of Manukhivka, probably from an FPV drone.

As a result of the shelling, a critical infrastructure object and a post office building were damaged. Also, in Druzhba, Shostkinsky district, an attack from barrel artillery was recorded, a critical infrastructure object was damaged.

Information about the dead or wounded among the local population is being clarified.

What is known about the Russian attack on Ukraine on August 4

As the commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Mykola Oleschuk, reported, on August 4, the forces and means of the mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine and the electronic warfare units of the Air Force shot down five drones of the Shahed-131/136 type.

They were shot down in the Kherson, Dnipropetrovsk, Kirovohrad and Zaporizhia regions.

However, in addition to drones, the enemy attacked Ukraine with missiles.

In particular, the enemy struck with two S-300 anti-aircraft missiles in the Kharkiv region, as well as two Kh-59 guided air missiles from the airspace of the Kursk region — in the Poltava region.

As noted, as a result of shelling in the Poltava region, the railway infrastructure was damaged.

A number of trains in the Kharkiv direction were quickly rerouted to continue running, but because of this they are running with significant delays. Share