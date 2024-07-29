The occupiers of the Russian Federation shelled Toretsk in Donetsk region. 3 people died

As a result of Russian shelling of Toretsk on July 29, 3 people were killed and 3 more people were injured. Also, 1 person died in Grodivka.
Russia shelled Donetsk region
As reported by the head of Donetsk OVA, Vadym Filashkin, as a result of the Russian shelling of Toretsk, at least 3 people were killed and 3 wounded.
According to Filashkin, the final information about the victims and destruction will be known later. He urged civilians to evacuate.
Shelling of Donetsk region
In recent months, Russian terrorists have significantly increased their shelling of Ukraine and the frontline regions.
In particular, the Donetsk region is regularly under attack. Due to this, forced evacuation was announced in a number of settlements in the region.
So, on June 27, the enemy dropped "FAB-500" on the settlement. The projectile hit the house of an apartment building. As a result of the shelling, six people were injured:
two children, 11 and 17 years old;
four adults aged 63 to 67.
High-rise and private homes, cars and administrative buildings were also damaged.
