The occupiers of the Russian Federation shelled Toretsk in Donetsk region. 3 people died

As reported by the head of Donetsk OVA, Vadym Filashkin, as a result of the Russian shelling of Toretsk, at least 3 people were killed and 3 wounded.

The Russians hit the city again this morning. All the wounded were given medical assistance, one person is in serious condition. In addition, 1 person died in Grodivka, Filashkin reported.

According to Filashkin, the final information about the victims and destruction will be known later. He urged civilians to evacuate.

Shelling of Donetsk region

In recent months, Russian terrorists have significantly increased their shelling of Ukraine and the frontline regions.

In particular, the Donetsk region is regularly under attack. Due to this, forced evacuation was announced in a number of settlements in the region.

So, on June 27, the enemy dropped "FAB-500" on the settlement. The projectile hit the house of an apartment building. As a result of the shelling, six people were injured:

two children, 11 and 17 years old;

four adults aged 63 to 67.

High-rise and private homes, cars and administrative buildings were also damaged.