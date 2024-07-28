Shelling by the Russian army of Glukhov in the Sumy Oblast. A video of the consequences of the attack appeared
State Emergency Service
Rescuers discovered the consequences of shelling in Glukhov, Sumy region, on July 27.

  • The Russian army attacked the residential sector of Glukhov, causing damage to buildings, an educational institution and transport.
  • The results of the survey after the shelling revealed damage to apartment buildings and private buildings, a shop and vehicles.
  • A pre-trial investigation is being conducted into the fact of violation of laws and international norms in war, connected with intentional murder.

What is the state of Glukhove after the attack of the Russian army

On July 27, the enemy attacked the residential sector of Glukhov. One child (14 years old) was killed, 13 people were injured, including 7 children, the report says.

Rescuers extinguished the car fire and examined the area where the blows were inflicted.

Russia shelled the Glukhs — a child died

On July 27, Russian troops shelled Glukhiv, located in the Shrostinsky district of the Sumy region. The city center was under attack.

It became known almost immediately about the injured and damage to the infrastructure. Initially, 10 victims were reported, including six children.

A total of 14 victims, including 7 children, turned to the Glukhiv hospital. One child died. The rest of the victims are of varying degrees of severity, they are provided with medical assistance.

Later, the number of victims due to shelling of Glukhov increased to 13 people. A teenager also died.

According to the prosecutor's office, apartment buildings and private buildings, an educational institution, a shop, and vehicles were damaged.

A pre-trial investigation is being conducted on the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with intentional murder (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

