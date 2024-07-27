The Russian army shelled the Kherson region on a large scale — three people were killed

Russian occupiers attacked Kherson, Antonivka and Lviv in the Kherson region on July 27. Three people died as a result of the shelling.
Points of attention
- Russian army carried out large-scale shelling in Kherson resulting in the death of three individuals, including a 64-year-old woman, an 87-year-old man, and a 37-year-old woman.
- Additional attacks took place in Lvovo and Antonivka, with innocent civilians becoming victims of the Russian invaders.
- In the village of Muzikyvka, Kherson region, man was fatally injured due to an unknown object detonation, highlighting the devastating impact of the conflict.
Russian soldiers killed three people in the Kherson region
At 9:00 p.m., the Russian army set fire to the Korabelny district of Kherson.
Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of Kherson OVA, reports this.
The Russian army also attacked the village of Lvovo in Beryslav district. An 87-year-old man died on the spot from his injuries.
At 4:43 p.m., the head of the OVA reported the shelling of Antonivka.
According to him, a 37-year-old resident of Antonivka was killed by Russian enemy shelling at around 3:40 p.m. It is noted that the woman received injuries incompatible with life.
In the Kherson region, two men blew themselves up with a mine
On July 27, a 57-year-old man was killed and a 53-year-old man was injured by an unknown object in the village of Muzikyvka, Kherson region.
Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of Kherson OVA, announced this.
In Muzykivka, two men were blown up by the explosion of an unknown object. One of them died.
Prokudin noted that a 57-year-old local resident died. Also, a 53-year-old man was hospitalized with multiple injuries, explosive and craniocerebral injuries.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-