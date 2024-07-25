The Russian army attacked the Kherson region — a man was killed

On July 25, the Russian army dropped explosives from a drone on a 51-year-old man who was on the street.

A man died in the Kherson region as a result of an attack by the Russian Federation

The occupiers used a drone against a civilian in the village of Kindiyka in the Kherson region, said the head of the Kherson OVA Oleksandr Prokudin.

In the morning, the occupying forces dropped explosives from a drone on a 51-year-old man who was on the street. He received non-life-threatening injuries. Oleksandr Prokudin Head of the Kherson OVA

Also, according to information from Kherson OVA, a 72-year-old man was injured in the village of Sadove due to the dropping of explosives from a drone.

He received an explosive injury, a contusion and a shrapnel injury to his forearm. Currently, the victim is in the hospital, he is being provided with the necessary medical assistance.

The Russian army attacked the Kharkiv region - there are victims

On July 25, around 5:15 a.m., the Russian army fired artillery at the village of The foothills of the Kupyan district. As a result of the shelling, a 48-year-old man died, the prosecutor's office of the Kharkiv region reported.

The prosecutor's office also reported the details of the morning shelling of Kupyansk-Vuzlovoy and the village of Prykolotne.

It is noted that the enemy attacked the FAB-1500 from the UMPK on Kupiansk-Vuzlovy. On Prikolotny, the enemy used UMBD D-30 SN (unified interspecies planing ammunition, caliber 30 cm).