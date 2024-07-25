The Russian army attacked the Kherson region — a man was killed
The Russian army attacked the Kherson region — a man was killed

Oleksandr Prokudin / Kherson OVA
Kherson region
On July 25, the Russian army dropped explosives from a drone on a 51-year-old man who was on the street.

  • In the Kherson region, civilians were targeted through the use of explosives dropped from drones, causing casualties and damage.
  • In the Kharkiv region, recent shelling by the Russian Federation led to civilian casualties and extensive damage to residential buildings and infrastructure.
  • The ongoing conflicts highlight the devastating impact of military actions on civilians and their livelihoods in Ukraine.

A man died in the Kherson region as a result of an attack by the Russian Federation

The occupiers used a drone against a civilian in the village of Kindiyka in the Kherson region, said the head of the Kherson OVA Oleksandr Prokudin.

In the morning, the occupying forces dropped explosives from a drone on a 51-year-old man who was on the street. He received non-life-threatening injuries.

Oleksandr Prokudin

Head of the Kherson OVA

Also, according to information from Kherson OVA, a 72-year-old man was injured in the village of Sadove due to the dropping of explosives from a drone.

He received an explosive injury, a contusion and a shrapnel injury to his forearm. Currently, the victim is in the hospital, he is being provided with the necessary medical assistance.

The victim was given the necessary medical assistance.

The Russian army attacked the Kharkiv region - there are victims

On July 25, around 5:15 a.m., the Russian army fired artillery at the village of The foothills of the Kupyan district. As a result of the shelling, a 48-year-old man died, the prosecutor's office of the Kharkiv region reported.

The prosecutor's office also reported the details of the morning shelling of Kupyansk-Vuzlovoy and the village of Prykolotne.

It is noted that the enemy attacked the FAB-1500 from the UMPK on Kupiansk-Vuzlovy. On Prikolotny, the enemy used UMBD D-30 SN (unified interspecies planing ammunition, caliber 30 cm).

As a result of the shelling of the Russian Federation, only civilian infrastructure was damaged: residential buildings, commercial premises, shops, cars, added the prosecutor's office.

