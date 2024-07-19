Russia strikes Mykolaiv with missiles, one woman killed

On July 19, the Russian army attacked Mykolaiv with missiles. One of them hit residential buildings. One civilian woman's death and several injuries are reported.
Points of attention
- The Russian army launched a missile strike on a residential area of Mykolaiv on July 19, resulting in the death of one civilian and the wounding of several others.
- The strikes resulted in serious residential building destruction and widespread damage in the area.
- The recent shelling of Mykolaiv and Voznesensk is evidence of ruthlessness and aggression on the part of the Russian occupiers.
Russia attacked Mykolaiv with missiles
At 5:22 p.m., the mayor of Mykolaiv, Oleksandr Sienkevich, reported that a Russian missile hit houses in the city.
And at 5:46 p.m., he specified that there was a dead person and wounded. Emergency services are on the spot, and the residential sector has been damaged.
The "Nikolaevsky Vanyok" channel previously reported about Russian missiles flying at Mykolaiv.
Vitaliy Kim, the head of Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration (RMA), reported on the "ambulances" are underway to places of missile hit.
"Nikolaevsky Vanyok" also specified that there were injured civilians — one civilian woman was killed.
Russia attacked Voznesensk with a missile
On the afternoon of July 10, the Russian occupation army attacked Voznesensk, Mykolaiv region. As a result of the shelling, civilians were injured, and their number is being specified.
Vitaliy Kim, the head of Mykolaiv RMA, reported on the attack by the occupiers.
In the middle of the day, the Russians hit a civilian object in the city of Voznesensk. There are wounded, he wrote and promised to make the details public later.
