Russia strikes Mykolaiv with missiles, one woman killed

On July 19, the Russian army attacked Mykolaiv with missiles. One of them hit residential buildings. One civilian woman's death and several injuries are reported.

Russia attacked Mykolaiv with missiles

At 5:22 p.m., the mayor of Mykolaiv, Oleksandr Sienkevich, reported that a Russian missile hit houses in the city.

And at 5:46 p.m., he specified that there was a dead person and wounded. Emergency services are on the spot, and the residential sector has been damaged.

The "Nikolaevsky Vanyok" channel previously reported about Russian missiles flying at Mykolaiv.

The second [missile] also turned towards the city. Mykolaiv, in shelter!!!!! A threat for all districts. The last (third — ed.) missile — in the direction of the Raketna Roshcha, — the channel announced. Share

Vitaliy Kim, the head of Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration (RMA), reported on the "ambulances" are underway to places of missile hit.

"Nikolaevsky Vanyok" also specified that there were injured civilians — one civilian woman was killed.

The news is updated...

Russia attacked Voznesensk with a missile

On the afternoon of July 10, the Russian occupation army attacked Voznesensk, Mykolaiv region. As a result of the shelling, civilians were injured, and their number is being specified.

Vitaliy Kim, the head of Mykolaiv RMA, reported on the attack by the occupiers.