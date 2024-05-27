Three killed, six injured after Russian today's strike on car wash in Mykolaiv region

In Snigurivka, Mykolaiv region, during a missile attack on a car wash on May 27, three people died and six were injured.

Russia launched a missile attack on Snigurivka

On May 27, around 2 p.m., Russian terrorists launched missiles at Snigurivka in Mykolaiv region. The Russian army aimed a car wash — a fire broke out, and people died.

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine in the Mykolaiv region reports this.

According to rescuers, a rocket attack on Snigurivka caused a fire to break out in a coffee shop, a car shop, and a tyre repair shop, and the blast wave damaged a self-service car wash. The fire, which covered 300 square meters, was extinguished.

Currently, five victims are known. Two of them are a 17-year-old girl and a boy. During the analysis of the debris, the bodies of two dead people were found.

Work at the site of the shelling continues.

At 2:15 p.m., the head of Mykolaiv RMA , Vitaliy Kim, reported about the Russian attack on Snihurivka.

Updated at 17:00. The head of the Mykolaiv RMA, Vitali Kim, reported that the number of victims has increased. According to his statement, three people were killed, and six got injuries.

Six people got injured after Russian missile strike on Mykolaiv

On the afternoon of May 15, a Russian missile attack was carried out on Mykolaiv. At this moment, it is already known about five wounded.

Vitaliy Kim, the head of Mykolaiv RMA, reported on the victims.

Already five victims. All medical care was provided on an outpatient basis

The Department of Emergency Services in the Mykolaiv region gave the details of the rocket attack on the city and added that the number of victims increased to 6 people.