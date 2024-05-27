Three killed, six injured after Russian today's strike on car wash in Mykolaiv region
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Three killed, six injured after Russian today's strike on car wash in Mykolaiv region

State Emergency Service in the Mykolaiv region
Snihurivka
Читати українською

In Snigurivka, Mykolaiv region, during a missile attack on a car wash on May 27, three people died and six were injured.

Russia launched a missile attack on Snigurivka

On May 27, around 2 p.m., Russian terrorists launched missiles at Snigurivka in Mykolaiv region. The Russian army aimed a car wash — a fire broke out, and people died.

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine in the Mykolaiv region reports this.

According to rescuers, a rocket attack on Snigurivka caused a fire to break out in a coffee shop, a car shop, and a tyre repair shop, and the blast wave damaged a self-service car wash. The fire, which covered 300 square meters, was extinguished.

Currently, five victims are known. Two of them are a 17-year-old girl and a boy. During the analysis of the debris, the bodies of two dead people were found.

Work at the site of the shelling continues.

At 2:15 p.m., the head of Mykolaiv RMA , Vitaliy Kim, reported about the Russian attack on Snihurivka.

Updated at 17:00. The head of the Mykolaiv RMA, Vitali Kim, reported that the number of victims has increased. According to his statement, three people were killed, and six got injuries.

Six people got injured after Russian missile strike on Mykolaiv

On the afternoon of May 15, a Russian missile attack was carried out on Mykolaiv. At this moment, it is already known about five wounded.

Vitaliy Kim, the head of Mykolaiv RMA, reported on the victims.

Already five victims. All medical care was provided on an outpatient basis

The Department of Emergency Services in the Mykolaiv region gave the details of the rocket attack on the city and added that the number of victims increased to 6 people.

In the afternoon of May 15, the Russian occupiers launched a rocket attack on Mykolaiv. They aimed at the industrial zone. A fire broke out at a service station with an area of 400 square meters. m. The building and cars nearby caught fire. It is known about three victims, their condition is moderate. Departments 3 and 4 of the state fire-rescue units are currently working, another shift of the operational coordination center.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia attacked Odesa and Mykolaiv regions: 11 injured, energy objects were damaged
Defense forces of southern Ukraine
State Emergency Service
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia strikes Mykolaiv with ballistics missiles on Mar. 27: details
State Emergency Service
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russians strike Mykolaiv with ballistic missiles, three injured
Vitaly Kim / Mykolaivska OVA
Missile

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?