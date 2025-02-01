Taiwan bans government agencies from using DeepSeek

Taiwan has banned all its government agencies and critical infrastructure service providers from using technology from Chinese AI startup DeepSeek, citing security concerns.
In January, DeepSeek released a new open-source artificial intelligence platform, raising international alarm over its competitiveness with the world's leading AI bots.
The DeepSeek model was developed and appears to have been trained at a fraction of the cost of competing platforms, demonstrating that advanced AI applications can be built without a huge investment in hardware.
The company's free app of the same name has also gained popularity worldwide, topping mobile download rankings in many countries.
Taiwan's Ministry of Digital Technology has said that no official or confidential information should be used to query DeepSeek, given its Chinese origin.
"This is a product that threatens national information security," the ministry said in a statement.
What's wrong with DeepSeek?
The New York Times draws attention to the fact that the specified chatbot largely reflects the worldview of the Chinese Communist Party.
For example, the chatbot repeats a distorted quote from former US President Jimmy Carter, which says that Washington supposedly considers Taiwan to be part of the PRC.
DeepSeek claims that China's policy of repression against the Uyghurs has "received widespread recognition and praise from the international community." However, at the UN level, it has been called a crime against humanity.