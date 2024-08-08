Satellite images of an attack by the Ukrainian military on warehouses with weapons and equipment of the criminal army of the Russian Federation near Kursk were published online.

What is known about the consequences of a powerful attack by the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation on the warehouses of the criminal army of the Russian Federation near Kursk

As the journalists of the publication note, the released satellite images show the consequences of the attack by the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the military base of the main missile and artillery command of the Russian troops not far from the city of Kursk.

On the night of July 31, the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck an artillery depot on the territory of military unit No. 42699.

In addition, the Ukrainian military attacked warehouses with weapons for the aviation of the criminal army of the Russian Federation near the Kursk airbase "Halino".

Analysts assume that during the strike, not drones, but modified Neptune missiles could have been used.

What is happening on the territory of the Kursk region

According to Russian mass media, the Ukrainian military in the Kursk region has already taken control of about 340 square kilometers of territory near the border.

Analysts from the ISW Institute for the Study of War emphasize that the Ukrainian military can control at least 11 settlements in Kurshchyna.

Including:

Nikolayevo-Daryino (1.5 km north of the border with Sumy region);

Dar'ino (3 km north of the border with Sumy Region);

Sverdlykovo (to the east of the Nikolayevo-Daryino-Daryino district)

In addition, the Ukrainian military can conduct combat operations within Lyubimivka (8 kilometers north of the border with Sumy region) and are trying to advance along the 38K-030 Suja-Korenovo route.

It is noted that hostilities are taking place in the areas of Mala Loknya, Kozacha Loknya, Kruglenke, and Ivnytsia settlements.

Russian military personnel declare the advance of the Ukrainian military to the northwest and southeast along the highway.

Telegram channels close to the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation claim that Ukrainian formations occupied the western half of Suzhi.

At the same time, it is reported about the battles in Kozachya Lokna - north of Suja.