ISW analysts confirm the alleged advance of Ukrainian troops up to 10 kilometers deep into the Russian Kursk region.

In the review, analysts note that geolocation footage published on August 6 and 7 shows that allegedly Ukrainian armored vehicles took up positions along the 38K-030 route approximately 10 kilometers from the international border.

In addition, the currently confirmed scale and location of the Ukrainian advance in the Kursk region indicate that allegedly Ukrainian troops penetrated at least two Russian defense lines and a stronghold.

The Kremlin's response to Ukraine's offensive in Kursk Oblast has so far been controversial, as Russian officials struggle to strike a balance between portraying these efforts as a notable escalation on Ukraine's part and avoiding exaggerating their potential consequences and risking domestic discontent, analysts said in a report. Share

Russian generals are lying to Putin about the military successes of the Russian Federation in Kurshchyna

The illegitimate president of Russia, Vladimir Putin, reacted to the riots in the Kursk region more than a day after they started, on August 7. The dictator convened a meeting of the Security Council, where he was informed about the situation in the Kursk region and the Suzhan district, and traditionally blamed Ukraine for everything.

The Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov also reported on the situation in the region to Putin. He said that the Russian troops allegedly, together with the border guards and reinforcement units, stopped the enemy's advance deep into the territory in the Kursk direction.

Gerasimov said that currently the Russians "continue to destroy the enemy in the areas that are directly near the Russian-Ukrainian border."

He also traditionally blamed Ukrainians for the attack on Kursk region.