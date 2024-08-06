Russian attack on Kharkiv. 8 people were injured, including a baby

On August 6, the Russian army attacked the center of Kharkiv with the Iskander. As a result of the attack, 8 people were injured, including an 8-month-old child.
In Kharkiv, the number of victims has increased
According to the head of the Kharkiv OVA, Oleg Sinegubov, medics provided assistance to at least five injured civilians. Two women are hospitalized for surgery, the others are outpatients.
The occupiers also damaged the polyclinic, cars, and other civilian infrastructure.
Later, the law enforcement officers reported that eight civilians were injured as a result of the shelling: six women, a man, and an eight-month-old child.
Russia attacked Kharkiv on August 6
On August 6, the mayor of Kharkiv, Igor Terekhov, announced the shelling of the central district of Kharkiv by Russian troops. The attack caused a fire.
Later it became known that the clinic building was damaged as a result of the attack.
According to the head of the Kharkiv garrison Serhiy Melnyk ("General Marcel"), the Russian army probably used the Iskander missile complex.
