In Kharkiv, a polyclinic was damaged as a result of a missile attack by the Russian Federation

In Kharkiv, a polyclinic building was damaged after a Russian missile hit. There may be people under the rubble.

What is known about the consequences of the shelling of Kharkiv by the Russian Federation

As the Mayor of Kharkiv Ihor Terekhov reported, the polyclinic building was damaged as a result of a missile strike in the center of Kharkiv.

Currently, information about the injured and the destruction is being clarified.

According to Oleg Sinegubov, the head of the Kharkiv OVA, at this moment two people with an acute reaction to stress asked for help. People may be under the rubble.

According to the head of the Kharkiv garrison Serhiy Melnyk ("General Marcel"), the Russian army probably used the Iskander missile complex.

We will remind, on the afternoon of August 6, the mayor of Kharkiv, Igor Terekhov, announced the shelling of the central district of Kharkiv by Russian troops. The attack caused a fire.

Russia attacked Ukraine on August 6

Around 11:00 p.m. on August 5, the Russians attacked Kyiv region with missiles and drones.

According to the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, Ruslan Kravchenko, as of 08:00 it is known about the damage to the apartment building — the windows in the non-residential premises were broken.

Also, around 00:50, the invaders shelled the village of Tsyrkuny in the Kharkiv district, and explosions were also heard in Kharkiv itself due to the Russian attack. In addition, there were reports of explosions in the Khmelnytskyi region, where enemy attack drones were headed.

As the commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykola Oleschuk stated, the Russian Federation used four Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles launched from the Voronezh region of Russia, two Kh-59 guided air missiles launched from the airspace over the Sea of Azov, and 16 shock drones of the Shahed type that arrived from Cape Chauda (Crimea) and Kursk (Russia).

Thanks to the coordinated work of the defenders, two Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles, two Kh-59 guided air missiles and 15 attack drones were shot down in Kyiv, Kherson, Mykolaiv and Khmelnytskyi regions.