Shelling by "Iskanders" of Kharkiv region and Sumy region. DIU identified the involved commanders of the Russian Federation

Ukrainian spies have identified war criminals of the Russian Federation who are shelling the Kharkiv and Sumy regions. In total, 30 people were exposed who struck the regions with "Iskanders".

GUR identified 30 Russian commanders

According to the department, operatives and analysts of the State Security Service identified 30 members of the command staff of the 112th Missile Brigade (military unit 03333) of the 1st Tank Army of the Moscow Military District of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, who were directly involved in the missile attacks in the Sumy and Kharkiv regions.

It is about the use by the Russians of operational-tactical complexes "Iskander" against Ukrainian civilians.

The scouts inform that the Iskander OTRK strikes with ballistic and cruise missiles at a range of more than 500 km.

With this weapon, the Russians, in particular, attack the Sumy and Kharkiv regions of Ukraine. For example, on July 24, 2024, an "Iskander-M" missile hit a civilian infrastructure object in Kharkiv, the report says. Share

It is known that the permanent location of war criminals of the 112th missile brigade of the Russian Armed Forces is located in the city of Shuya, Ivanovo region.

The brigade includes 1 missile technical division and 3 missile divisions, which include 9 batteries with 12 launchers of the "Iskander" complex.

Information on the 29 commanders includes their photos, first names, surnames, dates of birth, passport numbers and series, registered addresses and tax numbers. A detailed list ishere .

What is the situation in Kharkiv and Sumy regions

It is worth noting that the occupiers have been carrying out attacks in the Kharkiv and Sumy regions for a long time. In particular, the Russian invaders do not stop trying to create the so-called buffer zone on the borders to secure their rear positions.