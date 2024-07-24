The Russian Federation attacked an ecopark in the Kharkiv region. As a result of the impact, the kangaroo disappeared

After the shelling of the ecopark on July 24 in Lisny village, Kharkiv region, a kangaroo escaped from the stable. Currently, law enforcement officers are looking for the animal.
Points of attention
- As a result of the Russian attack on the ecopark in the Kharkiv region, a kangaroo disappeared, and infrastructure workers were injured and hospitalized with numerous wounds and bruises.
- Currently, law enforcement officers are looking for a kangaroo that escaped from the eco-park.
- The mayor of Kharkiv reported on the attack of the Russians with rockets on an infrastructural object in the city, which led to significant destruction and casualties among residents.
As a result of the shelling by the Russians, a kangaroo escaped from the ecopark
As Serhii Bolvinov, the head of the Investigative Department of the State Government of Ukraine in the Kharkiv region, reported, two men who were employees of the ecopark were also injured as a result of the enemy strike.
They were hospitalized with numerous wounds and bruises.
We will remind you that this is not the first time that animals have suffered from Russian aggression. In June, volunteers rescued 13 animals from the border of the Kharkiv region.
Russia attacked Kharkiv twice on July 24
According to the Mayor of Kharkiv, Igor Terekhov, the Russians attacked an infrastructure facility with missiles, resulting in a strong fire at the site of the impact.
Also, on the morning of July 24, Russian troops shelled Kharkiv and the region . Currently, at least one person is known to have died, and at least two others have been injured.
A non-residential building was damaged, at least five cars were hit, and a private house was hit. According to the preliminary data of the mayor of Kharkiv Terekhov, the Russians hit Kharkiv with S-300 missiles, and the head of Kharkiv OVA Synegubov says that the region was attacked by Shahed drones.
As the commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykola Oleschuk reported, on the night of July 24, the Russians attacked the south of the country with Shahed attack drones from Primorsko-Akhtarsk, which is in the Russian Federation, and from occupied Crimea.
