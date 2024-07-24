The Russian Federation attacked an ecopark in the Kharkiv region. As a result of the impact, the kangaroo disappeared

After the shelling of the ecopark on July 24 in Lisny village, Kharkiv region, a kangaroo escaped from the stable. Currently, law enforcement officers are looking for the animal.

As Serhii Bolvinov, the head of the Investigative Department of the State Government of Ukraine in the Kharkiv region, reported, two men who were employees of the ecopark were also injured as a result of the enemy strike.

They were hospitalized with numerous wounds and bruises.

About a dozen horses were kept on the territory, they managed to be evacuated. Currently, the search for another resident of the menagerie is ongoing — a kangaroo disappeared after the explosion, Serhiy Bolvinov noted.

We will remind you that this is not the first time that animals have suffered from Russian aggression. In June, volunteers rescued 13 animals from the border of the Kharkiv region.

Russia attacked Kharkiv twice on July 24

According to the Mayor of Kharkiv, Igor Terekhov, the Russians attacked an infrastructure facility with missiles, resulting in a strong fire at the site of the impact.

Regarding the victims and destruction, information is being clarified, Terekhov added.

Also, on the morning of July 24, Russian troops shelled Kharkiv and the region . Currently, at least one person is known to have died, and at least two others have been injured.

A non-residential building was damaged, at least five cars were hit, and a private house was hit. According to the preliminary data of the mayor of Kharkiv Terekhov, the Russians hit Kharkiv with S-300 missiles, and the head of Kharkiv OVA Synegubov says that the region was attacked by Shahed drones.

As the commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykola Oleschuk reported, on the night of July 24, the Russians attacked the south of the country with Shahed attack drones from Primorsko-Akhtarsk, which is in the Russian Federation, and from occupied Crimea.