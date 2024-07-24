The Russian military attacked Kharkiv with missiles for the second time in the morning

On July 24, the Russians attacked an infrastructure object in Kharkiv with missiles. There is a strong fire at the point of impact.

Russia shelled Kharkiv for the second time in a day

According to the Mayor of Kharkiv, Igor Terekhov, the Russians attacked an infrastructure facility with missiles, resulting in a strong fire at the site of the impact.

Regarding the victims and destruction, information is being clarified, Terekhov added. Share

Currently, other information about the situation in the city is not disclosed. The Air Force warned of the threat of ballistic missiles in the south and east.

As of 12:18, an air alert has been declared in a number of northern, southern, eastern and central regions.

Russia attacked Ukraine on July 24

On the morning of July 24, Russian troops shelled Kharkiv and the region . Currently, at least one person is known to have died, and at least two others have been injured.

A non-residential building was damaged, at least five cars were hit, and a private house was hit. According to the preliminary data of the mayor of Kharkiv Terekhov, the Russians hit Kharkiv with S-300 missiles, and the head of Kharkiv OVA Synegubov says that the region was attacked by Shahed drones.

As the commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykola Oleschuk reported, on the night of July 24, the Russians attacked the south of the country with Shahed attack drones from Primorsko-Akhtarsk, which is in the Russian Federation, and from occupied Crimea.

In total, the radio engineering forces of Ukraine detected and escorted 23 Russian attack drones. The attack was repulsed by units of mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces, anti-aircraft missile units and radio-electronic warfare of the Air Force. As a result, 17 Russian drones were shot down. Most of them are in Odesa.