Air defense forces shot down 17 "shaheed" and 8 reconnaissance drones of the Russian Federation during the attack on Ukraine

On July 24, Ukrainian air defenses shot down 17 Shahed attack drones out of 23 launched by Russia and eight more reconnaissance drones.

As reported by the commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Mykola Oleschuk.

On the night of July 24, the Russians attacked the south of the country with Shahed attack drones from Primorsko-Akhtarsk, in the Russian Federation, and from occupied Crimea.

In total, the radio engineering forces of Ukraine detected and escorted 23 Russian attack drones. The attack was repulsed by units of mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces, anti-aircraft missile units and radio-electronic warfare of the Air Force. As a result, 17 Russian drones were shot down. Most of them are in Odesa.

Also, during the past day and this day, the Defense Forces have destroyed at least eight Russian reconnaissance drones in various directions, including four Zala, two Supercam and two more Orlan-10.

In addition, tonight, the Russian army launched an Iskander-M ballistic missile and a missile, the type of which is still being determined, from the Belgorod region over the Kharkiv region.

On the morning of July 24, Russian troops shelled Kharkiv and the region . Currently, at least one person is known to have died, and at least two others have been injured.

A non-residential building was damaged, at least five cars were hit, and a private house was hit. According to the preliminary information of the mayor of Kharkiv Terekhov, the Russians hit Kharkiv with S-300 missiles, and the head of Kharkiv OVA Synegubov says that the region was attacked by Shahed drones.

In addition, the Air Force warned at night and in the morning about mass launches of drones in a number of areas. In the morning, the Air Force informed about the work of the Air Defense Forces on the reconnaissance drone in the Sumy and Poltava regions. PPO also worked in Kyiv and Dnipropetrovsk regions.