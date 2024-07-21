Russia is attacking Ukraine with new drones — the first photos have appeared

On July 20, the Russian army staged another attack on Kyiv and used a new unknown drone during it. Only now it became known what he really looks like.

What is known about the new Russian drone

First of all, it is important to pay attention to the fact that it is significantly different from Shahed-136.

In addition, it is noted that he was moving at an extremely low height of 20-30 meters. This confirms the fact that it is about a kamikaze drone.

The Defense Express team obtained additional photos of this downed drone from their sources.

According to preliminary data, we are talking about a UAV with a possible wingspan of more than 4 meters, feathering on beams, a pusher and a fuselage with a square profile.

Experts draw attention to the fact that it somewhat resembles the Russian ZALA 421-20, because it has certain similar features.

But this UAV belongs to reconnaissance, and therefore it is unlikely to fly at such a low altitude. Moreover, drones of this type are not widely distributed and are unlikely to be produced yet, because ZALA started promoting this drone in the early 2010s, and now it does not even appear in the company's product catalog, the message says. Share

Unknown drone and ZALA 421-20

What is important to understand is that the remains of this drone are currently being actively researched, so soon it will be possible to establish its capabilities, features, as well as the manufacturer and components from which it is assembled.

The Russian attack on Ukraine on July 21 — the first details

The enemy struck with three Iskander-M ballistic missiles, two Kh-59/69 guided air missiles and 39 kamikaze attack drones.

As reported by the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, units of mobile fire groups of all Defense Forces of Ukraine, as well as anti-aircraft missile forces and EW of the Air Force were involved in repelling the air attack.

That night, the anti-aircraft defense managed to shoot down 35 enemy attack UAVs "Shahed — 131/136". Also, thanks to active countermeasures, the enemy's Kh-59/69 guided air missiles did not reach their targets, the message says.

On July 21, the drone attack was repelled in the Sumy, Poltava, Kyiv, Chernihiv, Kherson, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Mykolaiv, Odesa, and Cherkasy regions.