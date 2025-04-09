Ukrainian soldiers destroyed a Russian Tu-22M3 bomber with a drone

As reported by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrsky, the Ukrainian Defense Forces were able to destroy a Russian Tu-22M3 strategic bomber with a drone - practically immediately after it landed.
Points of attention
- Commander-in-Chief Syrsky highlights the effective containment of the Russian fleet in Novorossiysk, emphasizing the constant threat posed by Ukrainian strikes.
- The event underscores the ongoing tension and conflict between Ukraine and Russia, with significant implications for military strategies and dynamics in the region.
Syrsky told about another achievement of Ukrainian soldiers
According to the commander-in-chief, a successful operation was carried out a few days ago.
He also drew attention to the fact that, thanks to Ukraine's successful strikes on Russian arsenals, the volume of artillery ammunition used has significantly decreased.
Moreover, it was possible to destroy several facilities where "shaheeds" were stored and prepared for launch — this also affected Russia's ability to intensify its terror.
