Ukrainian soldiers destroyed a Russian Tu-22M3 bomber with a drone

As reported by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrsky, the Ukrainian Defense Forces were able to destroy a Russian Tu-22M3 strategic bomber with a drone - practically immediately after it landed.

Syrsky told about another achievement of Ukrainian soldiers

According to the commander-in-chief, a successful operation was carried out a few days ago.

Our successful actions destroyed a long-range bomber Tu-22M3. It had just landed and our drone hit it. The cost was about 100 million dollars. Oleksandr Syrsky Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

He also drew attention to the fact that, thanks to Ukraine's successful strikes on Russian arsenals, the volume of artillery ammunition used has significantly decreased.

Moreover, it was possible to destroy several facilities where "shaheeds" were stored and prepared for launch — this also affected Russia's ability to intensify its terror.