What is happening at the front — report of the General Staff of the AFU

The situation on the battlefield remains tense. Despite this, over the past 24 hours, aviation, missile troops, and artillery of the Ukrainian Defense Forces have successfully attacked 10 areas of concentration of Russian army personnel and equipment.
- The Russian army has been engaging in large-scale armed aggression against Ukraine for over 1,141 days, with continuous missile strikes and air attacks on Ukrainian positions and settlements.
- Ukrainian soldiers have faced nearly 4,900 attacks, including the use of multiple rocket launchers and kamikaze drones, highlighting the intensity of the conflict.
Losses of the Russian army as of April 9, 2025
The total combat losses of the Russians from 02/24/22 to 04/09/25 were approximately:
personnel — about 927,580 (+1,270) people,
tanks — 10,576 (+4) units,
armored combat vehicles — 22,021 (+10) units,
artillery systems — 25,912 (+52) units,
air defense systems — 1,127 (+1) units,
Operational-tactical level UAVs — 31,973 (+56) units,
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 43,345 (+118) units.
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine draws attention to the fact that the 1141st day of Russia's large-scale armed aggression against Ukraine has begun.
On April 8, 161 combat clashes took place at the front.
The Russian army launched one missile and 91 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian soldiers and settlements, used three missiles and dropped 162 anti-aircraft missiles.
Moreover, the enemy carried out almost 4,900 attacks, 100 of them from multiple rocket launchers, and used 2,180 kamikaze drones to destroy them.
