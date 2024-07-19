Watch: Russians panicking amid new drone attack and power outages

The new explosion in the aggressor country of the Russian Federation and the blackout of electricity prompted the citizens of the Russian Federation to express their dissatisfaction in social networks actively.

The number of problems is growing rapidly in Russia

So, in Yeysk, residents noticed sparks on the power line.

They also complain that there is no light for several hours.

On July 19, "Kubanvodkompleks" announced that that night ", due to numerous emergencies in the power supply system", cold water will also be turned off in many houses.

God damn!!!! SOS!! Give the light! Everyone is already on their nerves! The refrigerator is leaking, the products are spoiling. No electricity since lunch! - residents write in the comments on the TG channel of Yeisk district head Roman Bublyk.

Explosion in Russia and the occupied Crimea on July 19. What is known

According to the latest data, two regions of the Russian Federation and Crimea were attacked by drones during the night

The Russian Ministry of Defence claims that 11 drones were shot down over Kursk region, three over Belgorod, and five more UAVs were shot down over annexed Crimea and the Black Sea.

In Kursk, two residents were injured and burned after the wreckage of the UAV fell, - claims the governor of the Kursk region, Alexei Smirnov, but does not publish any evidence.

In addition, it is indicated that in the Belgorod region, in Shebekino, a residential building was damaged as a result of the morning shelling. The number of victims is currently unknown.

It is worth noting that on the morning of July 19, there was also information about explosions in Luhansk, Ukraine, which Russia occupies.