Drone wreckage found in Kyiv region after Russian overnight attack

On the night of July 16, the enemy attacked the Kyiv region with attack drones.
Points of attention
- According to the information from the Kyiv RMA, the civil and critical infrastructure objects were not damaged, and there were no casualties.
- The Russian Federation's kamikaze drone flew into Belarus, spent about 50 minutes there, and then returned to Ukraine.
- Debris from the drones fell into private yards and open areas, causing fires and building damage.
On July 16, wreckage of Russian drones was found in two districts of Kyiv region
According to information from Ruslan Kravchenko, the head of the regional military administration, the fall of UAV debris was recorded in two regional districts.
In one of the settlements, debris fell on a private yard, as a result of which the stubble caught fire.
Firefighters promptly extinguished the fire. Two non-residential buildings were damaged, in particular, windows were broken and facades were cut.
Debris also fell outside the settlements in the open area.
Russian Shahed flew into the territory of Belarus
According to information from Belaruski Gayun, the kamikaze drone spent about 50 minutes on Belarusian territory and flew at least 60 km.
The first reports of violation of the airspace of Belarus appeared around 4 in the morning.
The drone entered Belarus in the village of White Soroka on the Polissky Radiation and Ecological Reserve territory. Subsequently, the UAV moved north, in the direction of Khoynykyu, bypassed Bragino, and headed towards the urban-type village of Komarin.
Belarus did not raise aviation in the specified areas.
