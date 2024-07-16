Drone wreckage found in Kyiv region after Russian overnight attack
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Drone wreckage found in Kyiv region after Russian overnight attack

Kyiv OVA
Attack of Russian drones
Читати українською

On the night of July 16, the enemy attacked the Kyiv region with attack drones.

Points of attention

  • According to the information from the Kyiv RMA, the civil and critical infrastructure objects were not damaged, and there were no casualties.
  • The Russian Federation's kamikaze drone flew into Belarus, spent about 50 minutes there, and then returned to Ukraine.
  • Debris from the drones fell into private yards and open areas, causing fires and building damage.

On July 16, wreckage of Russian drones was found in two districts of Kyiv region

According to information from Ruslan Kravchenko, the head of the regional military administration, the fall of UAV debris was recorded in two regional districts.

At night, the enemy attacked our region with attack drones. The air-raid alarm was sounded twice and lasted most of the night. Air defence forces worked in the region. Objects of civil and critical infrastructure were not damaged. There are no casualties. Falling of drone debris is recorded in two areas.

Ruslan Kravchenko

Ruslan Kravchenko

Head of Kyiv RMA

In one of the settlements, debris fell on a private yard, as a result of which the stubble caught fire.

Firefighters promptly extinguished the fire. Two non-residential buildings were damaged, in particular, windows were broken and facades were cut.

Debris also fell outside the settlements in the open area.

Russian Shahed flew into the territory of Belarus

According to information from Belaruski Gayun, the kamikaze drone spent about 50 minutes on Belarusian territory and flew at least 60 km.

The first reports of violation of the airspace of Belarus appeared around 4 in the morning.

Belaruski Gayun

The drone entered Belarus in the village of White Soroka on the Polissky Radiation and Ecological Reserve territory. Subsequently, the UAV moved north, in the direction of Khoynykyu, bypassed Bragino, and headed towards the urban-type village of Komarin.

Already at 5 in the morning, Shahed left Belarus and returned to the territory of Ukraine. In total, the kamikaze drone spent about 50 minutes on the territory of our country and flew at least 60 km, the message says.

Belarus did not raise aviation in the specified areas.

More on the topic

Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Watch: A large-scale fire breaks out in Russian Kursk region after drone attack
fire

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?