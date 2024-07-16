Drone wreckage found in Kyiv region after Russian overnight attack

On the night of July 16, the enemy attacked the Kyiv region with attack drones.

According to information from Ruslan Kravchenko, the head of the regional military administration, the fall of UAV debris was recorded in two regional districts.

At night, the enemy attacked our region with attack drones. The air-raid alarm was sounded twice and lasted most of the night. Air defence forces worked in the region. Objects of civil and critical infrastructure were not damaged. There are no casualties. Falling of drone debris is recorded in two areas. Ruslan Kravchenko Head of Kyiv RMA

In one of the settlements, debris fell on a private yard, as a result of which the stubble caught fire.

Firefighters promptly extinguished the fire. Two non-residential buildings were damaged, in particular, windows were broken and facades were cut.

Debris also fell outside the settlements in the open area.

Russian Shahed flew into the territory of Belarus

According to information from Belaruski Gayun, the kamikaze drone spent about 50 minutes on Belarusian territory and flew at least 60 km.

The first reports of violation of the airspace of Belarus appeared around 4 in the morning.

The drone entered Belarus in the village of White Soroka on the Polissky Radiation and Ecological Reserve territory. Subsequently, the UAV moved north, in the direction of Khoynykyu, bypassed Bragino, and headed towards the urban-type village of Komarin.

Already at 5 in the morning, Shahed left Belarus and returned to the territory of Ukraine. In total, the kamikaze drone spent about 50 minutes on the territory of our country and flew at least 60 km, the message says.

Belarus did not raise aviation in the specified areas.