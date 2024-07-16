Watch: A large-scale fire breaks out in Russian Kursk region after drone attack
Watch: A large-scale fire breaks out in Russian Kursk region after drone attack

fire
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

A new attack by drones on the territory of the Russian Federation ended with a powerful blast at a factory of low-voltage equipment in the Kursk region.

Points of attention

  • As a result of the drone attack, the area of fire at the plant is 400 square meters.
  • The workers were evacuated, none of them were injured.
  • As it turned out later, the copter dropped an explosive device on the territory of the plant.

Drone attack on Russia on July 16. What is known about the consequences

The events in the region are reported by the acting Governor of Kurshchyna, Oleksiy Smirnov.

According to him, the factory of low-voltage equipment is currently burning in the urban-type village of Korenevo.

In addition, it is noted that the fire area reaches 400 square meters.

Photo: social networks

The workers evacuated before the arrival of firefighters — one person was injured beforehand, he added.

Smirnov also claims that the copter dropped an explosive device on the territory of the plant.

None of the workers were injured. A fire in one of the technological workshops is being extinguished by fire brigades from two districts, the governor of the Kursk region said in a message.

What is known about the explosions in Crimea on July 15

Russian air defence tried to stop Ukrainian UAVs on the territory of temporarily occupied Crimea.

According to Razvozhaev, a representative of the occupation administration, powerful explosions were heard in Sevastopol.

There, the Russian invaders allegedly shot down one drone in the area of Cape Fiolent. The debris fell on the territory of a private house.

From about 3:20 a.m. it was very loud in Sevastopol, local residents heard explosions in the area of Cape Fiolent in Sevastopol.

At 4:47 it was reported that "the repulsion of the UAV attack on Sevastopol continues, according to the rescue service, no one was injured.

At 06:43, it became known that a flight had arrived at Cape Fiolent.

