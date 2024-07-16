Watch: A large-scale fire breaks out in Russian Kursk region after drone attack

A new attack by drones on the territory of the Russian Federation ended with a powerful blast at a factory of low-voltage equipment in the Kursk region.
Points of attention
- As a result of the drone attack, the area of fire at the plant is 400 square meters.
- The workers were evacuated, none of them were injured.
- As it turned out later, the copter dropped an explosive device on the territory of the plant.
Drone attack on Russia on July 16. What is known about the consequences
The events in the region are reported by the acting Governor of Kurshchyna, Oleksiy Smirnov.
According to him, the factory of low-voltage equipment is currently burning in the urban-type village of Korenevo.
In addition, it is noted that the fire area reaches 400 square meters.
Smirnov also claims that the copter dropped an explosive device on the territory of the plant.
What is known about the explosions in Crimea on July 15
Russian air defence tried to stop Ukrainian UAVs on the territory of temporarily occupied Crimea.
According to Razvozhaev, a representative of the occupation administration, powerful explosions were heard in Sevastopol.
There, the Russian invaders allegedly shot down one drone in the area of Cape Fiolent. The debris fell on the territory of a private house.
At 4:47 it was reported that "the repulsion of the UAV attack on Sevastopol continues, according to the rescue service, no one was injured.
At 06:43, it became known that a flight had arrived at Cape Fiolent.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Events
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Events
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-