A forest fire damaged about 40 buildings at recreation centers near Novorossiysk on the night of July 15.

A forest fire rages near Novorossiysk

The fire affected the "Moryak" and "Romantyk" recreation centres, the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the aggressor countries reported. Helicopters are involved in extinguishing.

Earlier, a state of emergency was introduced in Novorossiysk, and about 500 people were evacuated.

A powerful fire in Novorossiysk was extinguished all night.

Currently, no open fire is visible there; only burnt earth remains. The area of the fire is 62 hectares.

According to the latest data, people were evacuated from 6 recreation centres. Three points of temporary accommodation for 400 people have been prepared. Twenty-five people were placed in Abrau-Durso. Other evacuees went home.

Il-76 aircraft, Ka-32 and Mi-8 helicopters worked on the spot. Aviation carried out 19 water discharges. Two special helicopters and more than 300 people are involved. Share

What is known about the fire in Novorossiysk

In Novorossiysk, a fire broke out at the "Kirilovskaya" substation. As a result, more than 20,000 city residents were left without electricity.

The mayor said that the cause of the fire has not been established. Residents said they heard the sounds of drones at night. The information is being clarified.