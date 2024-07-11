Watch: A large-scale fire is burning under Moscow

On July 11, a warehouse of ceramic tiles on an area of 5,000 square meters caught fire in Khimki near Moscow.

A large-scale fire broke out in Khimki

In the morning, a fire is extinguished at a warehouse of ceramic tiles in Khimki, near Moscow. A column of black smoke rises to the sky.

A powerful fire in Khimki near Moscow — in Shkhodna, a workshop for the production of ceramic plates is on fire. According to SHOT, the fire has already covered more than 2,000 square meters, the roof has collapsed. The area of the building itself is 8,000 square meters, the fire is spreading quickly.

Information about the victims is being clarified.

Later it became known that the fire already covers an area of 5 thousand square meters.

What is known about the situation in the Volgograd region

According to the latest data, drones attacked the city of Kalach-on-Don in the Volgograd region of Russia on July 9: the target was a local oil depot.

This information was confirmed by the Kremlin's protégé in the region Andriy Bocharov.

According to him, ten explosions rang out in the city around 04:00.

Then, a large-scale fire broke out in the area of the oil depot, and a black column of smoke is now visible from different parts of the city.