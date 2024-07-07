A fire broke out in the Voronezh region of the Russian Federation after a drone attack — video
Source:  online.ua

In Russia's Voronezh region, a fire broke out in a warehouse with "explosive objects" after a UAV attack.

Points of attention

 

  • The governor of the region confirmed the incident and informed that there were no victims among the citizens
  • The Russian Ministry of Defense does not confirm information about the downing of a UAV in this region, but recorded drone attacks on other territories of the Russian Federation
  • Previous drone attacks in Russia: damage to a communications tower in the Krasnodar region and fires at oil depots

In the Voronezh region, they complain about the "arrival"

According to the governor of the Voronezh region Oleksandr Gusev, drones were shot down in the sky over the region on the night of July 7. During the fall of debris, a fire broke out in one of the warehouses.

Detonation of explosive objects began in the Pidigir district. According to preliminary data, none of the citizens were injured. Operational services, the military and representatives of the authorities are working on the spot to eliminate the emergency, he said.

He also noted that buses have already been prepared for evacuation, and at the moment they are conducting safety briefings with the residents of the Pidgoren district.

Meanwhile, the Russian Ministry of Defense does not report the downing of a UAV over this region — there was a report of one downed aircraft over the Belgorod region.

Previous drone attacks in the Russian Federation

The day before, on the night of July 6, it was reported about a drone attack on three districts of the Krasnodar Territory.

As a result, the communication tower was damaged, and fuel tanks at the oil depots in Pavlovsk and Leningradsk towns caught fire.

Before that, the Russian mass media wrote about the arrivals at the military airfield in the city of Primorsko-Akhtarsk. It is known that from there the occupiers launch "shahedy" across Ukraine.

