In Russia, oil depots are on fire after a powerful drone attack - video

The authorities of the Krasnodar region of Russia once again complained about the "Ukrainian attack" of drones on the night of July 6.

Oil depots and a mobile phone tower were burning in Russia

The so-called "Opershtab" of the Krasnodar region stated that the targets of the drones were objects in several municipalities of the region — Yei, Leningrad and Pavliv.

In Yeysk, the drones were shot down by anti-aircraft fire, but "minor damage" to the cellular tower was recorded due to falling debris.

"Opershtab" of the Krasnodar Territory

Tanks with fuel were on fire in the village of Pavlivska. The Russian Federation announced that they repelled the drone attack, and the cause of the fire was the fall of UAV fragments at the oil depot.

The results of the "flawless work" of the Russian air defense system can be viewed on video.

Also, thanks to the work of the Air Defense Forces of the Russian Federation, a tank with fuel was burning in the town of Leningrad.

Operational and special services are working on the spot, extinguishing the fire. According to preliminary information from the aggressor country, there are no casualties.

Drones attacked two enterprises in Rostov

As a result of a drone attack on Russian Rostov, fragments of one of the UAVs fell on the territory of the Novoshakhty Oil Products Plant in the Railway District. There is no damage.

Fragments of another drone were found on the territory of the Ifon metallurgical enterprise, windows were broken in the office building.

In addition, during the attack, the Mi-28 helicopter was forced to land in a field, near the village of Kugei in the Azov region, to avoid being hit by drones. As a result, dry grass caught fire on an area of 500 square meters.