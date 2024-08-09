Watch: SSU special forces hit a Russian helicopter with an FPV drone

Another Russian helicopter was hit by a Ukrainian FPV drone. It is worth noting that this is the second such case during the war between the Russian Federation and Ukraine.

How the Russian helicopter was damaged

Ukrainian journalists report on the new success of the special forces of the Security Service of Ukraine with reference to their sources in the Security Service of Ukraine.

It is indicated that special forces hit a Russian helicopter with an FPV drone in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation.

According to preliminary data, the enemy target was attacked by special forces of the Special Operations Center "A", but the SSU has not yet officially confirmed this information.

This is the second time in history that Ukrainian forces have targeted a helicopter of the Russian army with a drone, the message says. Share

It happened for the first time 2 days ago — August 7, 2024.

Zelensky announced important changes at the front

As Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyi recently announced, during July 2024 the Defense Forces of Ukraine used more drones than the Russian army.

According to him, this has a strategic impact on the situation.

Our Ukrainian Defense and Security Forces are already taking advantage of this, and in July our soldiers used more drones than the occupier. This should be a sustainable trend on the front — across all types of drones that our units have. From FPV to everything else, including our long-range drones that are already impacting war strategically. They influence the interests of Ukraine. Volodymyr Zelenskyi President of Ukraine

According to the head of state, Ukrainian leadership regarding drones can be the factor that will bring the just end of the war as close as possible.