Air defense forces shot down all the drones during the Russian attack on Ukraine

Ukrainian air defense forces managed to successfully repulse a new attack by Russian invaders, which was carried out at night on August 9. As a result, all enemy drones were destroyed over seven regions of Ukraine.

The attack of the Russian Federation on Ukraine on August 9 — the first details

As the press service of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports, on the night of August 9, the Russian occupiers launched a new attack, using "Shahed" type UAVs from the Primorsko-Akhtarsk region of the Russian Federation.

After that, the radio engineering troops discovered and began escorting 27 attack drones.

Subsequently, an anti-aircraft battle began, during which absolutely all enemy drones were successfully destroyed.

Fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, anti-aircraft missile units and EW means of the Air Force joined the repulse of the enemy attack.

Russian drones were shot down in Kyiv, Poltava, Sumy, Mykolaiv, Kherson, Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

Thanks for the combat work! Together — to victory! Mykola Oleschuk Commander of the Air Force, Lieutenant General

Photo: facebook.com/kpszsu

What is known about the situation at the front on August 8-9

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports that 101 combat clashes were recorded during the past 24 hours. The hottest destination is Pokrovsky.

On August 8, the enemy dropped 89 anti-aircraft missiles on the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas, fired 4,747 shots, more than 180 of them from rocket salvo systems.

Over the past day, aviation and missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces have carried out 19 strikes on the areas of personnel concentration and anti-terrorist operations, hit three EW stations, three radars, four artillery systems, two control points and three observation posts of the Russian invaders. Share

In addition, Ukrainian soldiers managed to eliminate 1,030 Russian invaders during the past day.