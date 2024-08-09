The situation at the front. What is known about the new successes of the AFU
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

The situation at the front. What is known about the new successes of the AFU

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
The situation at the front. What is known about the new successes of the AFU
Читати українською

During the past 24 hours, 101 combat clashes took place at the front between the Defense Forces of Ukraine and the Russian invaders. During this period of time, the Ukrainian defenders managed to eliminate more than 1,000 occupiers.

Points of attention

  • The Russian army suffered large-scale losses on the battlefield during August 8.
  • The enemy carried out 73 airstrikes and also carried out 4747 shellings.
  • Combat operations took place on various front lines, such as repelling attacks, stopping offensives, and successful counterattacks by the Armed Forces.
  • The Ukrainian military shows excellent coordination and efficiency during daily battles.

Losses of the Russian army as of August 9, 2024

The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 09.08.24 approximately amounted to:

  • personnel — about 588,540 (+1,030) people

  • tanks — 8434 (+3) units,

  • armored combat vehicles — 16,341 (+9) units,

  • artillery systems — 16,536 (+49) units,

  • MLRS — 1142 (+0) units,

  • air defense equipment — 916 (+2) units,

  • aircraft — 366 (+0) units,

  • helicopters — 327 (+0) units,

  • UAVs of operational-tactical level — 13325 (+32),

  • cruise missiles — 2424 (+0),

  • ships/boats — 28 (+0) units,

  • submarines — 1 (+0) units,

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 22,371 (+86) units,

  • special equipment - 2769 (+2)

Photo: facebook.com/GeneralStaff

How events develop on the battlefield

According to the data of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the enemy carried out 73 airstrikes against the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas (in particular, 89 air defense systems were used), carried out 4,747 attacks, more than 180 of them from rocket salvo systems.

Over the past day, aviation and missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces have carried out 19 strikes on the areas of personnel concentration and anti-terrorist operations, hit three EW stations, three radars, four artillery systems, two control points and three observation posts of the Russian invaders.

The situation in certain areas of the front:

  • 6 combat clashes were recorded in the Kharkiv direction;

  • There were three enemy attacks in the Kupyan direction;

  • In the Limansk direction, the Armed Forces of Ukraine stopped 24 assaults by Russian invaders;

  • The Defense Forces repelled 13 attacks in the Siver region;

  • 10 combat clashes were recorded in the Kramatorsk direction;

  • In the Toretsk direction, the Russian army tried to break through 9 times;

  • In the Pokrovsky direction, Ukrainian soldiers successfully repelled 29 attacks;

  • In the direction of Kurakhiv, the Russians tried to advance three times, but they were stopped;

  • There were 3 enemy attacks in the Vremivsk direction;

  • There was one unsuccessful battle for the Russian army in the Orichiv direction.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The General Staff Latest: AFU repelled 15 attacks by the Russian army in the Lyman direction during the day
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
AFU
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Western experts identify three key objectives of the offensive of the Armed Forces in Kurshchyna
Kurshchyna

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?