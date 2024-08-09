The situation at the front. What is known about the new successes of the AFU

During the past 24 hours, 101 combat clashes took place at the front between the Defense Forces of Ukraine and the Russian invaders. During this period of time, the Ukrainian defenders managed to eliminate more than 1,000 occupiers.

Losses of the Russian army as of August 9, 2024

The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 09.08.24 approximately amounted to:

personnel — about 588,540 (+1,030) people

tanks — 8434 (+3) units,

armored combat vehicles — 16,341 (+9) units,

artillery systems — 16,536 (+49) units,

MLRS — 1142 (+0) units,

air defense equipment — 916 (+2) units,

aircraft — 366 (+0) units,

helicopters — 327 (+0) units,

UAVs of operational-tactical level — 13325 (+32),

cruise missiles — 2424 (+0),

ships/boats — 28 (+0) units,

submarines — 1 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 22,371 (+86) units,

special equipment - 2769 (+2)

Photo: facebook.com/GeneralStaff

How events develop on the battlefield

According to the data of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the enemy carried out 73 airstrikes against the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas (in particular, 89 air defense systems were used), carried out 4,747 attacks, more than 180 of them from rocket salvo systems.

Over the past day, aviation and missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces have carried out 19 strikes on the areas of personnel concentration and anti-terrorist operations, hit three EW stations, three radars, four artillery systems, two control points and three observation posts of the Russian invaders. Share

The situation in certain areas of the front: