During the past 24 hours, 101 combat clashes took place at the front between the Defense Forces of Ukraine and the Russian invaders. During this period of time, the Ukrainian defenders managed to eliminate more than 1,000 occupiers.
- The Russian army suffered large-scale losses on the battlefield during August 8.
- The enemy carried out 73 airstrikes and also carried out 4747 shellings.
- Combat operations took place on various front lines, such as repelling attacks, stopping offensives, and successful counterattacks by the Armed Forces.
- The Ukrainian military shows excellent coordination and efficiency during daily battles.
Losses of the Russian army as of August 9, 2024
The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 09.08.24 approximately amounted to:
personnel — about 588,540 (+1,030) people
tanks — 8434 (+3) units,
armored combat vehicles — 16,341 (+9) units,
artillery systems — 16,536 (+49) units,
MLRS — 1142 (+0) units,
air defense equipment — 916 (+2) units,
aircraft — 366 (+0) units,
helicopters — 327 (+0) units,
UAVs of operational-tactical level — 13325 (+32),
cruise missiles — 2424 (+0),
ships/boats — 28 (+0) units,
submarines — 1 (+0) units,
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 22,371 (+86) units,
special equipment - 2769 (+2)
How events develop on the battlefield
According to the data of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the enemy carried out 73 airstrikes against the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas (in particular, 89 air defense systems were used), carried out 4,747 attacks, more than 180 of them from rocket salvo systems.
The situation in certain areas of the front:
6 combat clashes were recorded in the Kharkiv direction;
There were three enemy attacks in the Kupyan direction;
In the Limansk direction, the Armed Forces of Ukraine stopped 24 assaults by Russian invaders;
The Defense Forces repelled 13 attacks in the Siver region;
10 combat clashes were recorded in the Kramatorsk direction;
In the Toretsk direction, the Russian army tried to break through 9 times;
In the Pokrovsky direction, Ukrainian soldiers successfully repelled 29 attacks;
In the direction of Kurakhiv, the Russians tried to advance three times, but they were stopped;
There were 3 enemy attacks in the Vremivsk direction;
There was one unsuccessful battle for the Russian army in the Orichiv direction.
