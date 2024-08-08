The General Staff Latest: AFU repelled 15 attacks by the Russian army in the Lyman direction during the day

At this time, the number of combat clashes between the Defense Forces of Ukraine and the criminal army of the Russian Federation increased to 56. The hottest on August 8 in the Lymansky and Pokrovsky directions. Ukrainian defenders are taking all necessary measures to prevent a defense breakthrough.

Current situation in different directions of the front

Operational information as of 4:00 p.m. 08/08/2024 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces,

Today, the occupiers intensified the use of aviation in the border areas of the Sumy region. Currently, 16 air strikes using 23 guided air bombs are known. In particular, areas of settlements such as Privillia, Pavlivka, Basivka, Novenke, Yunakivka, Kiyanytsia, Yablunivka, Pushkarivka, Kondrativka and Mogrytsia were hit by the enemy.

The aggressor also shelled the settlements of Pokrovka, Khliborob, Bachivsk, Yunakivka, Kruzhok, Bunyakine and Brusky with the help of artillery.

In the Kharkiv direction, since the beginning of the day, there have been four skirmishes near Vovchansk, two of which are currently ongoing.

On the Kupyansk direction, Russian troops once unsuccessfully tried to storm our positions near Sinkivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked in the areas of Makiivka, Nevsky, Terni and Serebryansky forest. Since the beginning of the day, there have already been 15 clashes in this direction, four are still ongoing. The situation is under control.

The enemy does not stop trying to break through the defense of our troops in the Siversk direction , but receives a decent rebuff from the Ukrainian defenders. For example, in the vicinity of Verkhnyokamyansky, Ivano-Daryivka, Spirny, and Viimka, the occupiers tried eight times to suppress our units.

In the Kramatorsk direction, since the beginning of the day, Russian troops have tried six times to dislodge our units from their occupied positions. Ukrainian soldiers repulsed four assaults near Chasovoy Yar, Kalynyvka, and Ivanovo. Two more attacks are underway.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy, with the support of attack and bomber aircraft, attacked the positions of our troops seven times. There are currently two clashes near New York.

The situation in the Pokrovsky direction remains tense. Fierce battles are taking place in the districts of Kalinovoy, Vozdvizhenka, Novooleksandrivka, Zhelannoy, and Karlivka. So far, the enemy has made ten attempts to storm Ukrainian positions. Battles are ongoing in five locations.

In the Kurakhiv direction, the invaders attacked our units once since the beginning of the day. They tried to advance near Krasnohorivka.

In the Vremivsk direction, two enemy assaults in the direction of Vodyanyi and Ugledar were repulsed, another battle is ongoing.

In the area of Mala Tokmachka in the Orihiv direction, the occupiers once tried to advance, but were repulsed. The enemy also used aviation in Gulyaipol.

What is known about the losses of the Russian army

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,140 Russian invaders during the day, and the following equipment was eliminated: