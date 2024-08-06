The Armed Forces destroyed more than 1,000 Russian soldiers, 39 artillery systems and 36 drones

According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,050 Russian invaders during the day, and the following equipment was destroyed:

As the General Staff notes, during August 5 on the front line 133 combat clashes were recorded. A third of which is in the Pokrovsky direction.

In the Lymansky direction, our troops repelled ten attacks by the occupiers near Makiivka, Terniv, Nevsky, and in the Serebryansk Forest.

The Defense Forces also repelled 13 assaults near Ivano-Daryivka, Verkhnyokamyanskyi, Pereiznyi and Vyimka in the Siversky direction.

In the Kramatorsk direction, our soldiers stopped 13 attempts by the enemy to break through our defenses in the Chasovoy Yar and Ivanovsky districts of the Donetsk region.