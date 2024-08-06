The Armed Forces destroyed more than 1,000 Russian soldiers, 39 artillery systems and 36 drones

The Ukrainian military continues to eliminate Russian soldiers. The total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is 585,140 soldiers.
Points of attention
- The Armed Forces destroyed more than 1,000 Russian soldiers and a large amount of equipment, including artillery systems and drones.
- The General Staff reported on 133 combat clashes at the front, a third of which took place in the Pokrovsky direction.
- Ukrainian troops successfully repulsed the attacks of the occupiers in the Lyman, Siver, Kramatorsk and Toretsk directions.
What is known about the losses of the Russian army
According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,050 Russian invaders during the day, and the following equipment was destroyed:
tanks — 8,421 (+4) units;
armored fighting vehicles — 16,294 (+8) units;
artillery systems — 16,384 (+39) units;
RSZV — 1138 units;
air defense equipment — 910 units;
aircraft — 365 units;
helicopters — 326 units;
UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 13,158 (+36) units;
cruise missiles — 2,420 (+6) units;
ships/boats — 28 units;
submarines - 1 unit;
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 22,148 (+54) units;
special equipment — 2738 (+1) units.
What is the situation at the front?
As the General Staff notes, during August 5 on the front line 133 combat clashes were recorded. A third of which is in the Pokrovsky direction.
In the Lymansky direction, our troops repelled ten attacks by the occupiers near Makiivka, Terniv, Nevsky, and in the Serebryansk Forest.
The Defense Forces also repelled 13 assaults near Ivano-Daryivka, Verkhnyokamyanskyi, Pereiznyi and Vyimka in the Siversky direction.
In the Kramatorsk direction, our soldiers stopped 13 attempts by the enemy to break through our defenses in the Chasovoy Yar and Ivanovsky districts of the Donetsk region.
In the Toretsk direction, with the support of aviation, the enemy carried out 26 attacks near the settlements of Severnye, Toretsk and New York.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-