According to the information of the General Staff, since the beginning of the day, there have been 64 skirmishes with the occupation army of the Russian Federation at the front.

What is happening at the front

It is noted that since the beginning of the day, one battle has been going on in the Kharkiv Region in the Vovchansk region.

In the direction of Kupyansk, the Russian occupiers tried 4 times to storm the positions of the Armed Forces near Stelmakhivka, Berestovo and Petropavlivka.

Another battle is currently underway.

In the direction of Lyman in Donetsk region, the enemy attacked in the areas of Makiivka, Nevsky, and Terni. Since the beginning of the day, there have been 5 clashes in this direction.

In the direction of Siversk, the Russian occupiers tried to attack in the vicinity of Verkhnokamyansky, Ivano-Daryivka, Pereizny, and Vyimka. Out of 7 enemy attack attempts, the Ukrainian military has already repelled 5. Fighting in this direction continues.

In the direction of Kramatorsk, the Russian invaders tried to attack 4 times near Chasovoy Yar and Ivanivskyi.

Two enemy attacks were repelled by the Ukrainian military. The shooting of two more is currently underway.

In the direction of Toretsk, the Russian occupiers tried to attack with the support of bomber aircraft. Out of 15 enemy attacks in the regions of Toretsk and New York, the Ukrainian military has already repelled 7. Combat operations are ongoing.

The enemy tried 21 times to attack in the vicinity of Kalinovoy, Vozdvizhenka, Novooleksandrivka, Ivanivka, Zhelany, Novoselivka Pershoya, Karlivka, and Yasnobrodivka in the direction of Pokrovsk. Currently, hostilities are ongoing in 10 areas of the front.

In the direction of Kurakhovo, 2 enemy attack attempts were recorded near Georgiyivka and Kostyantynivka.

Two enemy assaults in the direction of Vodyanyi and Rozdolny were repulsed.

What is known about the situation in the south

In the Zaporizhia region, the Russian occupiers made one unsuccessful attempt to advance in the Robotyny area.

Two enemy attacks on the left bank of the Kherson region were also repelled.