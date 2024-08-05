According to Dmytro Lykhovy, the spokesman of the "Tavria" OSUV, since the beginning of August, the Ukrainian military captured six Russian invaders in the Robotyny region of the Zaporizhzhia region.

What is known about the successes of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the losses of the occupying army of the Russian Federation in the Robotyny area

Over the past day, the occupiers lost 80 people in our operational zone, including 37 killed and 43 wounded. At the same time, from 00:00 to 7:00 this day, Monday, the Russian army has already lost 25 people, among them 14 killed, nine wounded, two captured, - emphasizes Lykhovi. Share

Military Armed Forces

He noted that in the village of Nesteryanka, the Ukrainian military captured two Russian invaders from the 503rd motorized rifle regiment of the 19th motorized rifle division of the 58th army of the Southern Military District.

This is not the first time that members of this unit have been captured there. The point of their permanent deployment is Stanytsia Troitska in the Republic of Ingushetia, Lykhova added. Share

What is known about the situation in other areas of the front

According to the analysts of the monitoring portal DeepStateMAP, the Russian occupiers have made a slight advance in the area of Chasovoy Yar.

Battles take place near the city.

Analysts also report the retreat of the Ukrainian military from the Stupka Golubovski-2 tract near Chasov Yar.

In the direction of Toretsk, the Russian occupiers are trying to launch an offensive in the direction of Zalizny and Severny.

Analysts emphasize certain advances of the enemy in these directions.

In addition, the Armed Forces repel all attempts by the Russian occupiers to advance into Toretsk itself.

The slight advance of the Russian occupiers near the city of New York is emphasized.

However, the Ukrainian military successfully restrained the enemy's attempts to advance.

The Russian occupiers are very active in the direction of Pokrovsk. As noted, the criminal army of the Russian Federation managed to advance in the direction of the settlements of Zhelanne, Vesele, Sergiivka, Ivanivka, Novoselivka Persha, as well as near Lysichny.

According to analysts, the enemy managed to capture Timofiivka.

In the direction of Kurakhovo, the Russian invaders are trying to advance near Krasnohorivka.

Units of the criminal army of the Russian Federation also carry out assaults near Kostyantynivka and Vodyanyi.

Fighting continues in the central part of Krasnohorivka. The Ukrainian military controls the northern part of the settlement.

After the capture of Urozhany, the Russian occupiers are trying to advance towards Makarivka.

Russian occupiers, at the same time, do not manage to achieve success in the Robotyny region of the Zaporizhzhia region.

Analysts note the successful defense of the Ukrainian military in the Kupyansk district of the Kharkiv region, where the enemy, despite constant assaults, is unable to achieve any success.

It also has no enemy advances in the area of Lyman, Siversk, Bilogorivka, Vugledar, Novodanilivka, and Malaya Tokmachka.