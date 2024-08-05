Analysts of the Defense Express portal have analyzed the first video released by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine of the use of British long-range Storm Shadow missiles at the front.

How the Armed Forces successfully use Storm Shadow missiles to destroy the positions of the Russian army on the front lines

It is noted that British Storm Shadow cruise missiles are launched by Su-24 front-line bombers.

It is emphasized that in the video, the launch of Storm Shadow missiles is carried out near the Olshan correctional colony No. 53 in the Mykolaiv region.

Analysts emphasize that in this case the missiles were launched 80-90 km from the front line.

What enemy objects can be hit by Storm Shadow missiles?

In their opinion, this distance can be considered safe.

In their opinion, this distance can be considered safe.

But we can determine the range of some enemy objects in the occupied Crimea that were hit. In particular, it is about 270 km from the launch point to the "Saki" airfield, 310-320 km to "Belbek" and the Sevastopol Bay. But it is worth noting that cruise missiles usually do not fly to the target in a straight line. A complex route is laid down in their memory, which allows bypassing the areas of the enemy's anti-aircraft defense, - emphasize the authors of the material.