Analysts learned about the successful use of Storm Shadow missiles by the Armed Forces on the front line
Ukraine
Analysts learned about the successful use of Storm Shadow missiles by the Armed Forces on the front line

Su-24
Source:  Defense Express

Analysts of the Defense Express portal have analyzed the first video released by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine of the use of British long-range Storm Shadow missiles at the front.

  • The Armed Forces of Ukraine effectively utilize British Storm Shadow missiles to target and destroy Russian army positions on the front lines.
  • Storm Shadow missiles have a launch distance of 80-90 km from the front line, providing a safe striking range while navigating complex routes to bypass enemy air defense systems.
  • Analysts highlight the strategic significance of Storm Shadow missiles being launched by Su-24 front-line bombers near key locations in the Mykolaiv region.
  • The range of these missiles allows for targeting enemy objects in occupied Crimea, showcasing the precision and reach of the Armed Forces' capabilities.
  • Storm Shadow missiles are instrumental in reaching key enemy targets like the 'Saki' air base, with a range of over 300 kilometers from the launch point, demonstrating effective long-range strike capabilities.

How the Armed Forces successfully use Storm Shadow missiles to destroy the positions of the Russian army on the front lines

It is noted that British Storm Shadow cruise missiles are launched by Su-24 front-line bombers.

It is emphasized that in the video, the launch of Storm Shadow missiles is carried out near the Olshan correctional colony No. 53 in the Mykolaiv region.

Analysts emphasize that in this case the missiles were launched 80-90 km from the front line.

What enemy objects can be hit by Storm Shadow missiles?

In their opinion, this distance can be considered safe.

But we can determine the range of some enemy objects in the occupied Crimea that were hit. In particular, it is about 270 km from the launch point to the "Saki" airfield, 310-320 km to "Belbek" and the Sevastopol Bay. But it is worth noting that cruise missiles usually do not fly to the target in a straight line. A complex route is laid down in their memory, which allows bypassing the areas of the enemy's anti-aircraft defense, - emphasize the authors of the material.

In this regard, in order to reach the "Saki" air base from the launch point in the Mykolayiv region, the rocket must cover more than 300 kilometers.

