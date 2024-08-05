Analysts of the Defense Express portal have analyzed the first video released by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine of the use of British long-range Storm Shadow missiles at the front.
How the Armed Forces successfully use Storm Shadow missiles to destroy the positions of the Russian army on the front lines
It is noted that British Storm Shadow cruise missiles are launched by Su-24 front-line bombers.
It is emphasized that in the video, the launch of Storm Shadow missiles is carried out near the Olshan correctional colony No. 53 in the Mykolaiv region.
Analysts emphasize that in this case the missiles were launched 80-90 km from the front line.
What enemy objects can be hit by Storm Shadow missiles?
In their opinion, this distance can be considered safe.
In this regard, in order to reach the "Saki" air base from the launch point in the Mykolayiv region, the rocket must cover more than 300 kilometers.
