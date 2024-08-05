According to the officer of the 59th OMB named after Yakov Handziuk and Serhii Tsehotskyi, the Ukrainian military has already felt the lateral support of the F-16 fighter jets received from its partners on the front line.
What is known about Ukraine's engagement of F-16s to support the Armed Forces at the front
On the air of the Kyiv-24 channel, Tsehotsky noted that F-16s are already working on the front line.
Ukraine does not disclose the full combat potential of the received F-16s
According to the expert on aviation, deputy director of the Ukrainian company of EW manufacturers Anatoly Khrapchynskyi, certain equipment was removed in advance from the F-16s shown by the leadership of Ukraine, received from partners, so that the Russian occupiers could not learn about the full potential of these aircraft.
He emphasized that there is a certain secrecy, so that the enemy does not understand all the capabilities of these aircraft and does not have the opportunity to prepare in a certain way.
