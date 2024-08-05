According to the officer of the 59th OMB named after Yakov Handziuk and Serhii Tsehotskyi, the Ukrainian military has already felt the lateral support of the F-16 fighter jets received from its partners on the front line.

What is known about Ukraine's engagement of F-16s to support the Armed Forces at the front

On the air of the Kyiv-24 channel, Tsehotsky noted that F-16s are already working on the front line.

Yes, we felt it, we will not tell you the details. I will say this, today the state, in the form of the leadership, has learned not to prematurely say things that the enemy does not need to know. And this is very gratifying. The enemy must be constantly misled, outwitted, not given even the slightest hint of what we have and what we will do. Let him expect "gifts" all the time. And this way we will get closer to our victory, - emphasized the officer of the 59th OMB.

Ukraine does not disclose the full combat potential of the received F-16s

According to the expert on aviation, deputy director of the Ukrainian company of EW manufacturers Anatoly Khrapchynskyi, certain equipment was removed in advance from the F-16s shown by the leadership of Ukraine, received from partners, so that the Russian occupiers could not learn about the full potential of these aircraft.

In fact, some equipment was removed from the aircraft that were shown yesterday, which does not allow to fully assess the characteristics of this aircraft. In addition, some very interesting things were delivered - the analyst explains.

He emphasized that there is a certain secrecy, so that the enemy does not understand all the capabilities of these aircraft and does not have the opportunity to prepare in a certain way.