The Armed Forces announced the start of F-16 operation at the front
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

The Armed Forces announced the start of F-16 operation at the front

Ukrainian F-16s
Читати українською
Source:  Kyiv24

According to the officer of the 59th OMB named after Yakov Handziuk and Serhii Tsehotskyi, the Ukrainian military has already felt the lateral support of the F-16 fighter jets received from its partners on the front line.

Points of attention

  • Ukraine strategically deploys F-16 fighter jets to provide lateral support to its Armed Forces at the front line.
  • The secrecy surrounding the capabilities of F-16s is crucial in preventing the enemy, specifically the Russian Federation, from understanding and preparing for potential attacks.
  • By not revealing the full combat potential of the F-16s, Ukraine maintains a strategic advantage over its adversaries and keeps the enemy constantly misled and outwitted.
  • Certain equipment was deliberately removed from the F-16 aircraft during demonstrations to avoid publicity that could benefit the Russian occupiers.
  • Experts emphasize the importance of maintaining secrecy around F-16 capabilities to ensure that neighboring countries do not fully comprehend the aircraft's potential and remain unprepared for its capabilities.

What is known about Ukraine's engagement of F-16s to support the Armed Forces at the front

On the air of the Kyiv-24 channel, Tsehotsky noted that F-16s are already working on the front line.

Yes, we felt it, we will not tell you the details. I will say this, today the state, in the form of the leadership, has learned not to prematurely say things that the enemy does not need to know. And this is very gratifying. The enemy must be constantly misled, outwitted, not given even the slightest hint of what we have and what we will do. Let him expect "gifts" all the time. And this way we will get closer to our victory, - emphasized the officer of the 59th OMB.

Ukraine does not disclose the full combat potential of the received F-16s

According to the expert on aviation, deputy director of the Ukrainian company of EW manufacturers Anatoly Khrapchynskyi, certain equipment was removed in advance from the F-16s shown by the leadership of Ukraine, received from partners, so that the Russian occupiers could not learn about the full potential of these aircraft.

In fact, some equipment was removed from the aircraft that were shown yesterday, which does not allow to fully assess the characteristics of this aircraft. In addition, some very interesting things were delivered - the analyst explains.

He emphasized that there is a certain secrecy, so that the enemy does not understand all the capabilities of these aircraft and does not have the opportunity to prepare in a certain way.

This is very correctly done so that our neighbors do not fully understand what this aircraft is capable of and are not prepared for certain capabilities of this aircraft, - Khrapchynskyi is convinced.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Syrsky first reacted to the arrival of the F-16 in Ukraine
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Syrsky
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
What are the new Ukrainian F-16 equipped with — first details
F-16
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
How many F-16s does Ukraine need to achieve success — the answer of analysts
F-16 in Ukraine

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?