According to analysts from the Institute for the Study of War with reference to Western publications, the partners handed over the first 10 F-16 fighters to Ukraine, but much more is needed to achieve real parity in the sky with the aircraft of the criminal army of the Russian Federation.
How many F-16s does Ukraine need for successful and effective use
Analysts citing The Economist note that the first 10 of the promised 79 F-16 fighters were delivered to Ukraine.
It is expected that by the end of the year their total number should increase to 20 units.
The ISW emphasizes that a significantly larger number of these aircraft is needed to really strengthen Ukraine's air defense.
They also note that Kremlin propaganda tries to downplay the potential and consequences of using the F-16 on the front lines.
In Russia, in particular, propaganda seeks to cause widespread discussion of the downing of these planes.
At the same time, as analysts emphasize, this contradicts previous statements about imaginary red lines, according to which the appearance of the F-16 in Ukraine will cause an even greater escalation in response from the aggressor country.
What is known about the first F-16 received by Ukraine
Analysts of the Defense Express portal learned about the equipment of the F-16 fighter jets received by Ukraine.
They note that according to unconfirmed information, such pylons were installed on F-16s in service with the armies of Denmark, Belgium and the Netherlands, as well as Norway.
From the video released the day before by President Volodymyr Zelenskyi with Ukrainian F-16s, analysts note that the fighters are armed with two types of air-to-air missiles.
In particular, AIM-9 missiles are used to destroy targets at close distances, AIM-120 missiles will be used for strikes at medium and long distances.
Two standard additional fuel tanks for 1,564 liters are placed under the wings of the aircraft.
In addition, under the central pylon there is another type of suspended tank for 1 thousand 135 liters.
