How many F-16s does Ukraine need to achieve success — the answer of analysts
How many F-16s does Ukraine need to achieve success — the answer of analysts

F-16 in Ukraine
Source:  ISW

According to analysts from the Institute for the Study of War with reference to Western publications, the partners handed over the first 10 F-16 fighters to Ukraine, but much more is needed to achieve real parity in the sky with the aircraft of the criminal army of the Russian Federation.

Points of attention

  • Ukraine received 10 F-16 fighters, but analysts suggest that a significantly larger number is required to achieve real parity with the Russian Air Force.
  • To strengthen air defense, Ukraine needs more F-16s and continued efforts to target Russian assets in Ukraine and occupied territories.
  • The F-16 armament includes advanced features like digital EW stations and missiles for various target engagement distances, enhancing Ukraine's capability in the sky.
  • Analysts highlight the strategic importance of deploying F-16s effectively and the need to secure additional military assistance for optimal use of these fighter jets.
  • The unique design elements of the F-16, such as the gold-coated cockpit light for reduced radar visibility, contribute to Ukraine's air defense strategy.

How many F-16s does Ukraine need for successful and effective use

Analysts citing The Economist note that the first 10 of the promised 79 F-16 fighters were delivered to Ukraine.

It is expected that by the end of the year their total number should increase to 20 units.

The ISW emphasizes that a significantly larger number of these aircraft is needed to really strengthen Ukraine's air defense.

Ukraine will also need to continue efforts to target Russian air defenses behind Russian rear and in occupied Ukraine with Western-provided long-range weapons in order to be able to use F-16 fighter jets, analysts stress.

They also note that Kremlin propaganda tries to downplay the potential and consequences of using the F-16 on the front lines.

In Russia, in particular, propaganda seeks to cause widespread discussion of the downing of these planes.

At the same time, as analysts emphasize, this contradicts previous statements about imaginary red lines, according to which the appearance of the F-16 in Ukraine will cause an even greater escalation in response from the aggressor country.

However, Russia has repeatedly proved that the involvement of the alleged "red lines" is a reflex control technique aimed at forcing the West to refrain from providing Ukraine with additional military aid. The policies of the West and Ukraine have repeatedly crossed the "red lines" defined by Russia, many times since the beginning of the war, without causing a significant reaction from Russia, which, as the comments of Russian mil bloggers suggest, will turn out to be the case with Russia's response to the F-16, ISW emphasizes.

What is known about the first F-16 received by Ukraine

Analysts of the Defense Express portal learned about the equipment of the F-16 fighter jets received by Ukraine.

The main surprise can be considered the ECIPS/CJS container from the Danish Terma and the Italian Leonardo, which combines a powerful digital EW station that allows you to interfere with the radar of aircraft and anti-aircraft missile systems, as well as a station for recording the threat of a missile attack at the expense of including detection of the approaching missiles themselves. At the same time, the possibility of suspension to this weapons container is preserved, that is, the mount for weapons is not lost and it is possible to suspend weapons under ECIPS/CJS. The container itself is a new development and as of 2021 has undergone testing, analysts emphasize.

They note that according to unconfirmed information, such pylons were installed on F-16s in service with the armies of Denmark, Belgium and the Netherlands, as well as Norway.

Ukraine needs more F-16s to strengthen air defense
F-16 in the Ukrainian sky

From the video released the day before by President Volodymyr Zelenskyi with Ukrainian F-16s, analysts note that the fighters are armed with two types of air-to-air missiles.

In particular, AIM-9 missiles are used to destroy targets at close distances, AIM-120 missiles will be used for strikes at medium and long distances.

Two standard additional fuel tanks for 1,564 liters are placed under the wings of the aircraft.

In addition, under the central pylon there is another type of suspended tank for 1 thousand 135 liters.

The unusual golden color of the cabin light can also attract attention. The fact is that gold is really used in its coating and this allows reducing the radar visibility of the F-16, analysts explain.

