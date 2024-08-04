F-16 in Ukraine. Zelensky confirmed the arrival of fighter jets and showed the first video

On August 4, the head of state Volodymyr Zelenskyi officially announced that Western F-16 fighter jets are already in Ukraine.
Points of attention
- The first F-16 fighters arrived in Ukraine.
- Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed the fact of the arrival of the F-16 and expressed gratitude to partners for their help.
- Ukraine received the F-16 thanks to the support of Denmark, the Netherlands, the USA and other allies.
Zelensky announced the arrival of the F-16
As the head of state noted, he wishes the Air Force of Ukraine, as well as all soldiers, to feel the pride of Ukrainians in our combat aircraft.
In addition, bringing the people exactly such combat results that will bring victory closer is a just peace for Ukraine.
How many F-16s could Ukraine get?
Currently, the Ukrainian president has not revealed the number of fighter jets that the Air Force has already received.
However, according to The Economist with reference to its sources, it is about 10 planes.
Journalists also managed to find out that Ukraine received the first ten Western F-16 fighter jets on July 31.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-