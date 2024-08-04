F-16 in Ukraine. Zelensky confirmed the arrival of fighter jets and showed the first video

On August 4, the head of state Volodymyr Zelenskyi officially announced that Western F-16 fighter jets are already in Ukraine.

F-16 in Ukraine. We've got it covered. I am proud of all our guys who master these planes and have already started using them for our state. I thank our team for this result. I thank all the partners who are really helping with the F-16 and the first countries that accepted our request for aircraft — Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States — and all our partners — we appreciate your support! Volodymyr Zelenskyi President of Ukraine

As the head of state noted, he wishes the Air Force of Ukraine, as well as all soldiers, to feel the pride of Ukrainians in our combat aircraft.

In addition, bringing the people exactly such combat results that will bring victory closer is a just peace for Ukraine.

Glory to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine! Glory to our people! Glory to Ukraine! Volodymyr Zelenskyi emphasized.

How many F-16s could Ukraine get?

Currently, the Ukrainian president has not revealed the number of fighter jets that the Air Force has already received.

However, according to The Economist with reference to its sources, it is about 10 planes.

Journalists also managed to find out that Ukraine received the first ten Western F-16 fighter jets on July 31.