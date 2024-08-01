There was hysteria in the Kremlin against the background of the probable arrival of the F-16 in Ukraine
Dmitry Peskov
Source:  Radio Svoboda

Dmitry Peskov, the spokesman of the Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin, is already threatening that the occupation army of the Russian Federation will shoot down Ukrainian F-16s.

Points of attention

  • The arrival of F-16 fighter jets in Ukraine has sparked hysteria in the Kremlin, with threats of shooting them down, but is unlikely to significantly influence the situation on the ground.
  • F-16s are expected to strengthen Ukrainian air defense systems by performing key tasks such as intercepting missiles, suppressing radar systems, and striking enemy positions.
  • Despite facing challenges from advanced Russian air defense systems and fighter jets like Su-35, Ukraine is prepared to utilize the F-16s to influence the dynamics of the conflict and repel Russian attacks.
  • Analysts emphasize the need for Ukraine to build well-protected infrastructure for the F-16s to effectively deal with potential threats from the Russian army and secure their airfields.
  • The deployment of F-16s in Ukraine will require strategic planning to counter powerful Russian air defense systems and fighter jets, indicating a significant shift in the Ukrainian defense capabilities.

Their number will gradually decrease, they will go astray... But, of course, these deliveries will not have any significant impact on the development of events at the front, - Peskov cynically stated.

The Kremlin dictator's spokesman repeated the often-used thesis that Western fighter jets will not become Ukraine's "magic weapon" in the criminal war unleashed by Russia.

What is known about the probable arrival of F-16 in Ukraine

Associated Press journalists, citing their own sources in Washington, note that the first F-16s did arrive in Ukraine.

It is expected that in the near future F-16s will begin to perform combat missions as part of the strengthening of Ukrainian air defense systems.

F-16

According to Federico Borsari, an analyst from the Center for the Analysis of European Policy in Washington, American fighter jets will probably perform 3 key tasks in Ukraine:

  • to intercept Russian missiles and drones that mercilessly bombarded Ukraine;

  • suppress enemy air defense systems;

  • strike Russian military positions and ammunition depots with air-to-ground missiles.

He believes that the F-16 will be able to influence the dynamics of the war.

The article also emphasizes that Ukraine will need to build a well-protected and modern infrastructure for these planes, because the occupation army of the Russian Federation will obviously try to destroy them.

According to analysts, the F-16s should be based in covered, secure hangars.

The deployment of these fighters must also be distributed between locations.

Decoy models should be located.

In the air, Ukrainian F-16s will face powerful Russian mobile air defense systems S-300 and S-400.

The Russian military is also estimated to have several hundred fighter jets, as well as sophisticated air surveillance radars.

According to Federico Borsari, the biggest threat to the Ukrainian F-16s will be the Su-35 fighter of the criminal army of the Russian Federation, which has a long-range radar and can simultaneously track and hit up to 8 targets.

Despite this, the Russians are aware that they will face a more formidable aircraft than they have encountered so far during the war, and will probably take a more cautious approach, the authors of the material suggest.

According to Ukrainian aviation expert Anatoly Khrapchynskyi, Ukraine has a reliable defense system for F-16 fighters.

Ukraine has reliable capabilities "to protect its airfields with air defense means to repel Russian attacks. All the time since Russia invaded Ukraine, it actively tried to strike Ukrainian airfields, but the attacks were somewhat unsuccessful, - explains Khrapchynskyi.

