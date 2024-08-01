Dmitry Peskov, the spokesman of the Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin, is already threatening that the occupation army of the Russian Federation will shoot down Ukrainian F-16s.

The Kremlin erupted with hysterical threats against the background of the arrival of the F-16 in Ukraine

Their number will gradually decrease, they will go astray... But, of course, these deliveries will not have any significant impact on the development of events at the front, - Peskov cynically stated. Share

The Kremlin dictator's spokesman repeated the often-used thesis that Western fighter jets will not become Ukraine's "magic weapon" in the criminal war unleashed by Russia.

What is known about the probable arrival of F-16 in Ukraine

Associated Press journalists, citing their own sources in Washington, note that the first F-16s did arrive in Ukraine.

It is expected that in the near future F-16s will begin to perform combat missions as part of the strengthening of Ukrainian air defense systems.

F-16

According to Federico Borsari, an analyst from the Center for the Analysis of European Policy in Washington, American fighter jets will probably perform 3 key tasks in Ukraine:

to intercept Russian missiles and drones that mercilessly bombarded Ukraine;

suppress enemy air defense systems;

strike Russian military positions and ammunition depots with air-to-ground missiles.

He believes that the F-16 will be able to influence the dynamics of the war.

The article also emphasizes that Ukraine will need to build a well-protected and modern infrastructure for these planes, because the occupation army of the Russian Federation will obviously try to destroy them.

According to analysts, the F-16s should be based in covered, secure hangars.

The deployment of these fighters must also be distributed between locations.

Decoy models should be located.

In the air, Ukrainian F-16s will face powerful Russian mobile air defense systems S-300 and S-400.

The Russian military is also estimated to have several hundred fighter jets, as well as sophisticated air surveillance radars.

According to Federico Borsari, the biggest threat to the Ukrainian F-16s will be the Su-35 fighter of the criminal army of the Russian Federation, which has a long-range radar and can simultaneously track and hit up to 8 targets.

Despite this, the Russians are aware that they will face a more formidable aircraft than they have encountered so far during the war, and will probably take a more cautious approach, the authors of the material suggest. Share

According to Ukrainian aviation expert Anatoly Khrapchynskyi, Ukraine has a reliable defense system for F-16 fighters.