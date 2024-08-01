According to the spokesman of the US National Security Council at the White House, John Kirby, Washington has not yet confirmed or denied statements regarding Ukraine's receipt of the first F-16 fighter jets from Western partners.
Has Ukraine already received the first F-16s?
According to him, the transfer of F-16 fighters to Ukraine takes place in accordance with the agreements reached as a result of the NATO summit in Washington.
Meanwhile, the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania, Gabrielus Landsbergis, announced that Ukraine received the first batch of F-16s.
How the US assesses the potential of the F-16 in service with Ukraine
According to James Hecker, the general of the US Air Force in Europe and Africa, the F-16 fighter jets are not able to instantly provide Ukraine with air superiority over the planes of the criminal army of the Russian Federation.
However, according to him, the Air Force of Ukraine will be able to switch to the use of Western-type aircraft and improve the use of Western ammunition.
He noted that Western partners sent clear signals about Ukraine receiving F-16 F-16 in the coming weeks.
At the same time, Hecker said that Ukraine already has weapons up to the F-16.
At the same time, better F-16 guidance systems will allow Ukraine to more effectively use American HARM missiles with the possibility of dynamic target change.
It is known that by the end of this year, the US plans to complete the training of 12 Ukrainian pilots for the F-16.
Hecker emphasized that the criminal army of the Russian Federation currently does not have a significant advantage over Ukraine in the air.
However, as Hecker emphasizes, even with such tactics, the occupation army of the Russian Federation was unable to stop military aid to Ukraine from Western partners.
According to Hecker, changing mindsets from Soviet to Western doctrine, tactics, methods and procedures has a steep learning curve.
