F-16 for Ukraine will be equipped with modern weapons
Ukraine
F-16 for Ukraine will be equipped with modern weapons

F-16
Source:  The Wall Street Journal

The US will arm the F-16s transferred to Ukraine with modern systems, including air-to-air missiles.

  • The US is equipping F-16 fighter jets transferred to Ukraine with modern weapons, including air-to-surface missiles and air-to-air missiles.
  • Armaments for Ukrainian F-16s will include AGM-88 HARM missiles, JDAM kits, small-diameter bombs, AMRAAM, and AIM-9X missiles.
  • The supply of weapons will have restrictions on their usage, focusing on the self-defense of Ukraine's territory.
  • F-16 fighter jets from Denmark, the Netherlands, Belgium, and Norway will be equipped with advanced systems to strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities in the region.
  • EU countries may also contribute funds for purchasing additional weapons from the US for Ukrainian F-16s.

What weapons will the F-16 have for Ukraine

It is emphasized that by the end of the summer, Denmark and the Netherlands should hand over the first F-16s to Ukraine, and later fighters from Belgium and Norway will arrive.

Although the Pentagon has limited stockpiles and production capabilities, it will provide the F-16 with air-to-ground munitions, precision bomb guidance kits and modern air-to-air missiles in sufficient quantities to meet Ukraine's most urgent needs, the publication notes with reference to the statement of a high-ranking official from the US Ministry of Defense.

In particular, the United States will transfer air-to-surface missiles, precision bomb guidance kits, and air-to-air missiles to Ukraine.

The USA will transfer modern missiles and bombs for F-16 to Ukraine
F-16

We are sure that we will be able to supply all this at least in the critical volumes they need, - assured the interlocutor of the publication.

What weapons will the Ukrainian F-16s receive?

It is known that the USA will transfer to Ukraine:

  • AGM-88 HARM air-to-surface missiles,

  • extended-range versions of Joint Direct Attack Munition (JDAM) kits that turn unguided bombs into "smart" weapons;

  • small diameter bombs (GLSDB);

  • AMRAAM medium-range air-to-air missiles;

  • AIM-9X short-range air-to-air missiles.

According to the interlocutor, EU countries will also be able to allocate funds for the purchase of additional weapons from the US for "Ukrainian" F-16s.

He also added that the US will impose restrictions on Ukraine's use of these weapons by analogy with other delivered weapons.

That is, Ukrainian defenders will be able to strike with them on the territory of the Russian Federation only in response to attacks from the other side of the border.

It is worth noting that Ukraine is also waiting for the delivery of F-16 fighter jets from the USA, but no corresponding announcements were made.

