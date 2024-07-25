According to Defense Express editor-in-chief Oleg Katkov, Western fighters, in particular the F-16, will have to operate at a distance from the front line to avoid destruction.

What restrictions will arise during the use of the F-16 in Ukraine

The fact is that the situation is mirrored. The enemy also does not use its tactical aircraft closer than 40 km, except for Su-25 attack aircraft. In particular, all Su-34 front-line bombers, Su-35, and Su-30 fighters are also kept at a distance of more than 40 km from the front. And they drop planning bombs from exactly this distance - 40-50 km from the front line, Katkov emphasized. Share

According to him, under such conditions, F-16s will be able to perform combat missions against the aircraft of the criminal army of the Russian Federation, which drops corrected FAB aerial bombs.

F-16 fighter

But the missile version is very important. Not just AIM AMRAAM missiles will be added to it, but there should be the last one - the eighth. With a range of 160 km. With this F-16 missile, they will be able to realize the task of not only driving away, but also shooting down. Because there is a launch range of 160 km, the missile will be able to catch up with an aircraft performing an anti-aircraft maneuver. In the event that old missiles are given, for example, S-5 with a range of 110 km, it will still be possible to drive them away, but not to destroy them, - emphasizes the analyst. Share

What Western analysts say

The Air Force of the Armed Forces needs to completely change the methods of conducting combat operations.

In a report for the Mitchell Institute think tank, analysts David Deptula and Christopher Bowie noted that the leadership of the Air Force should abandon Soviet-Russian doctrine and tactics, techniques and procedures.

Faced with the overwhelming forces and means of the Russian Federation, the Ukrainian military must achieve maximum efficiency from its troops. This means a flexible, coordinated style of warfare. These reforms will not be easy.