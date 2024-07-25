According to Defense Express editor-in-chief Oleg Katkov, Western fighters, in particular the F-16, will have to operate at a distance from the front line to avoid destruction.
Points of attention
- The use of F-16 in Ukraine imposes restrictions on operating at a distance from the front line to avoid destruction and counter the aircraft of the Russian army.
- The latest version of AIM AMRAAM missile with a range of 160 km enhances the F-16's capability to chase and destroy enemy aircraft.
- Necessary reforms in the methods and tactics of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are crucial to achieve maximum efficiency in countering the overwhelming forces of the Russian Federation.
- The need for a complete restructuring of the Ukrainian Air Force's tactics, techniques, and procedures is highlighted by Western analysts to adapt to the current military threats.
- Flexible and coordinated style of warfare is deemed essential for the Ukrainian military to effectively combat the Russian forces and enhance their operational capabilities.
What restrictions will arise during the use of the F-16 in Ukraine
According to him, under such conditions, F-16s will be able to perform combat missions against the aircraft of the criminal army of the Russian Federation, which drops corrected FAB aerial bombs.
What Western analysts say
The Air Force of the Armed Forces needs to completely change the methods of conducting combat operations.
In a report for the Mitchell Institute think tank, analysts David Deptula and Christopher Bowie noted that the leadership of the Air Force should abandon Soviet-Russian doctrine and tactics, techniques and procedures.
Faced with the overwhelming forces and means of the Russian Federation, the Ukrainian military must achieve maximum efficiency from its troops. This means a flexible, coordinated style of warfare. These reforms will not be easy.
