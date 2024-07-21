Western analysts named the conditions for the effective use of the F-16 by Ukraine
Western analysts named the conditions for the effective use of the F-16 by Ukraine

Aviation of the Ukrainian Armed Forces
Source:  Business Insider

This year, Ukraine should receive American F-16 fighter jets from Western partners, which will allow to change the course of the war and return the territories occupied by Russia.

Points of attention

  • Ukraine is set to receive American F-16 fighter jets to counter Russian aggression and reclaim occupied territories.
  • Reforming Ukrainian Armed Forces is crucial to effectively utilize F-16 fighters, requiring a shift from Soviet approaches to flexible warfare.
  • Challenges include senior officers adhering to Soviet doctrine, necessitating pressure for reforms and adoption of Western strategies.
  • Analysts highlight the potential at platoon and squadron levels for implementing new warfare methods, emphasizing the need for leadership reforms.
  • To maximize efficiency and counter Russian forces, Ukraine must embrace a collective desire for change and adapt to modern combat tactics.

What Ukraine needs for the effective use of F-16 fighters

Journalists of the publication note that the Air Force of the Armed Forces needs to completely change the methods of conducting combat operations.

In a report for the Mitchell Institute think tank, analysts David Deptula and Christopher Bowie noted that the leadership of the Air Force should abandon Soviet-Russian doctrine and tactics, techniques and procedures.

Ukraine should reform approaches to the use of the F-16
F-16 fighters

What problems does Ukraine face on the way to using the F-16

It is emphasized that one of the key problems for Ukraine is that a large number of senior officers have career experience in the army of the USSR and imitate the management of the Armed Forces in the image and likeness of the Soviets.

Faced with the overwhelming forces and means of the Russian Federation, the Ukrainian military must achieve maximum efficiency from its troops. This means a flexible, coordinated style of warfare. These reforms will not be easy.

According to Deptula, at least the lower-ranking officers have a strong desire to reform the Armed Forces.

It will take a combination of pressure from the leadership, pressure from the new generation of officers and a collective desire to reform to adopt and implement a Western way of waging war compared to the Soviet model," he said. "At the platoon and squadron level, there is already a desire and desire to adopt new methods. It is the leadership at the level of the General Military Staff - and at the level of individual services - that needs reforms, analysts note in the material of the publication.

