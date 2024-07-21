This year, Ukraine should receive American F-16 fighter jets from Western partners, which will allow to change the course of the war and return the territories occupied by Russia.
What Ukraine needs for the effective use of F-16 fighters
Journalists of the publication note that the Air Force of the Armed Forces needs to completely change the methods of conducting combat operations.
In a report for the Mitchell Institute think tank, analysts David Deptula and Christopher Bowie noted that the leadership of the Air Force should abandon Soviet-Russian doctrine and tactics, techniques and procedures.
What problems does Ukraine face on the way to using the F-16
It is emphasized that one of the key problems for Ukraine is that a large number of senior officers have career experience in the army of the USSR and imitate the management of the Armed Forces in the image and likeness of the Soviets.
Faced with the overwhelming forces and means of the Russian Federation, the Ukrainian military must achieve maximum efficiency from its troops. This means a flexible, coordinated style of warfare. These reforms will not be easy.
According to Deptula, at least the lower-ranking officers have a strong desire to reform the Armed Forces.
