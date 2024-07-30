Already this year, Ukraine expects to use American F-16 fighter jets, but currently the key problem is the insufficient number of trained pilots.
What is known about the prospects for Ukraine's use of the F-16 this year
In the article, the publication emphasizes that due to the insufficient number of trained pilots, Ukraine will not be able to use more than 10 fighters this year.
It is noted that Ukraine expects to receive fighter jets with powerful electronic warfare systems and a variety of weapons, along with Western air defense systems such as the Patriot, to expand the danger zone for Russian pilots.
It is emphasized that the planes will also strengthen the protection of Ukrainian cities and critical infrastructure from missile and drone attacks.
US officials said they plan to train about 20 pilots this year. Training takes place in the USA, the Netherlands and Denmark.
Air Force commanders say they usually allocate at least two pilots per aircraft for rest and training.
Therefore, only about 10 F-16s provided to Ukraine will be able to fly on combat missions. A limiting factor is the lack of trained technical personnel for the maintenance of fighters.
What is known about the cost of using the F-16 in Ukraine
According to aviation expert Bohdan Dolintse on KYIV24, the number of F-16 aircraft affects the cost of their maintenance.
According to him, it is necessary to understand that an hour of flight of each plane is a rather expensive pleasure.
The analyst emphasized that if at the beginning Ukraine will use no more than 10 F-16s, then this cost will thus increase by 3-4 times or more per hour of flight.
At the same time, on the other hand, in addition to the flight itself, it is also necessary to understand that the cost of ammunition is quite high.
At the same time, he noted, if we talk about cheaper types of missiles, for example, AIM-9 Sidewinder, which are often used as anti-aircraft missiles, the range of such missiles reaches 22 km.
